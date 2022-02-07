PHP & MYSQL Novice to Ninja, 7th edition

When I try to run the site using the “phpmysql7-OOP-EntryPoint” scripts I get a blank page in firefox and an error in Chrome " This page isn’t working “website” is currently unable to handle this request.
HTTP ERROR 500
I am not sure how to resolve this problem. I have upgraded my server to PHP 8.1 but what else must I do to get this to work ?? or a little help on where to start of fixing this problem ?
You are getting either a php parse/syntax error or a fatal runtime error. Find the php.ini that is being used on your system and set error_reporting to E_ALL (it should always be this value) and set display_errors to ON, so that php will help you by reporting and displaying all the errors it detects. Stop and start your web server to get any changes made to the php.ini to take effect.
Thanks for the help. Found that after upgrade php from 7.4 I did not do all necessary to get 8.1 to work. Now have it working and now getting another error that i should be able to track down. Thanks for the fast response