PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja (7th edition)

A couple of bookstore websites are already advertising the forthcoming 7th edition of Tom Butler book “PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja”.
Any idea about the content of this new edition?
Thanks.
Are you asking how it differs from the 6th edition?
Yes, precisely.
@TomB can you enlighten us?
@TomB, when will this edition be available?
This title will be released on October 19, 2021.
Pre-order now.
If Tom is not around, maybe @mrlagmer knows the answer, or can find out.
I got an error 404 opening this site