PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja (7th edition)

PHP
#1

Hi there,
A couple of bookstore websites are already advertising the forthcoming 7th edition of Tom Butler book “PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja”.
Any idea about the content of this new edition?
Thanks.

#2

Are you asking how it differs from the 6th edition?

#3

Yes, precisely.

#4

@TomB can you enlighten us? :slight_smile:

#5

@TomB, when will this edition be available?

#6

This title will be released on October 19, 2021.
Pre-order now.

#7

If Tom is not around, maybe @mrlagmer knows the answer, or can find out.

#8

PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7e: Amazon.co.uk: Butler, Tom: 9781925836462:…

Buy PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7e 7th ed. by Butler, Tom (ISBN: 9781925836462) from Amazon’s Book Store. Everyday low prices and free delivery on eligible orders.

I got an error 404 opening this site