PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja (7th edition)

Hi there,
A couple of bookstore websites are already advertising the forthcoming 7th edition of Tom Butler book “PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja”.
Any idea about the content of this new edition?
Thanks.
Hi there,
Are you asking how it differs from the 6th edition?
Yes, precisely.
@TomB can you enlighten us?
@TomB, when will this edition be available?
This title will be released on October 19, 2021.
If Tom is not around, maybe @mrlagmer knows the answer, or can find out.
Well spotted @fly06 (and thanks to @mrlagmer for bringing this to my attention): yes there is indeed a new edition of this book coming out; it’s currently being edited and so will be available soon. But it won’t be out tomorrow! Amazon haven’t got the right date there. The print book will probably publish next month, while the Premium version will be available slightly earlier.
The main difference in this edition (and the reason why we’ve publishing it) is to update it for PHP 8. Additionally, we’re using Docker to make the process of setting up your PHP environment easier and to make it simpler to work with the examples in the book. There are also a bunch of other tweaks that we’ve made to make it easier to read, to better promote best practices, and more.
Hi,
Any news on the estimated date?
I got an email today saying the 7th edition has been released.
You can get the new edition on our site now and also in ebook formats from most ebook retailers, but the print version won’t be available for another 2 or 3 weeks yet.
Looks like the print version is now available. See link above posted by @John_Betong
Ah interesting, it looks like Amazon.co.uk have it in stock, but Amazon.com in the US don’t yet. It is now in print, but it may take a few days to reach all of the retailers.