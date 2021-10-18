PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja (7th edition)

Well spotted @fly06 (and thanks to @mrlagmer for bringing this to my attention): yes there is indeed a new edition of this book coming out; it’s currently being edited and so will be available soon. But it won’t be out tomorrow! Amazon haven’t got the right date there. The print book will probably publish next month, while the Premium version will be available slightly earlier.

The main difference in this edition (and the reason why we’ve publishing it) is to update it for PHP 8. Additionally, we’re using Docker to make the process of setting up your PHP environment easier and to make it simpler to work with the examples in the book. There are also a bunch of other tweaks that we’ve made to make it easier to read, to better promote best practices, and more.