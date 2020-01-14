PHP & MySQL novice to ninja 6th - ijdb routes

I reached CH 11 in this so valuable book. My question is:

Using the routing system applied in the book case study, how to prevent users from directly accessing pages like ‘login/success’, ‘author/logout’ and ‘author/register/success’ when they try to access them using direct URLs in the browser bar?

I managed to solve a problem that when a user uses a mistyped URL like (for example): ‘joke/listx’ or ‘foke/list’, which, without a way to handle it, causes PHP to throw lines of undefined indexes errors.

But I didn’t work out a way to handle the other problem mentioned first. Thank you, the authors for the incomparable book. Thank to the community here and to the Sitepoint. Help will be really appreciated.