Php-mysql-novice-to-ninja-6th-edition-not-logout

Hello. I suppose, the logout doesn’t work in branch: “Sessions-CheckUser-Secured”.

File: …/classes/Ijdb/Controllers/Login.php

line number: 38.

After operator unset(_SESSION) if you change REQUEST_URI (for example click on "Add a new joke") the _SESSION[‘username’] will have a value like before this operator.

To fix this for example change line number 38 on: $_SESSION[‘username’] = ‘logout’;