PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6

Hi, rpkamp.

Thank you very much for your reply. It looks like you have read the book and your code looks very much like what I need. It does change the find() method significantly from what it is. Can I just offer you the method as it stands and ask if your answer is still what I should do (I should have done this before, apologies):

public function find($column, $value, $orderBy = null, $limit = null, $offset = null) { $query = 'SELECT * FROM '.$this->table.' WHERE '.$column.' = :value'; $parameters = [ 'value' => $value, ]; if ($orderBy != null) { $query .= ' ORDER BY '.$orderBy; } if ($limit != null) { $query .= ' LIMIT '.$limit; } if ($offset != null) { $query .= ' OFFSET '.$offset; } $query = $this->query($query, $parameters); return $query->fetchAll(\PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs); }

Thank you in advance for your help. (It’s so nice to speak to someone who has actually read the book…)

Mike