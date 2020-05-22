PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6

Hi.
To anyone who has read this book… what do you think would be the easiest way to implement a DatabaseTable->find() when you have more than one WHERE clause such as: “WHERE id = somevalue AND parent_id != 0” ?
Cheers
Hi.
To anyone who has read this book… what do you think would be the easiest way to implement a DatabaseTable->find() when you have more than one WHERE clause such as: “WHERE id = somevalue AND parent_id != 0” ?
Cheers
What makes you so sure i want to find a AND b?
Something like this:
public function find(array $columns) {
$searchParts = [];
$parameters = [];
foreach ($columns as $column => $value) {
$searchParts[] = $column . '= :'.$column;
$parameters[$column] = $value;
}
$query = 'SELECT * FROM ' . $this->table . ' WHERE ' . implode(' AND ', $searchParts);
$query = $this->query($query, $parameters);
return $query->fetchAll(\PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs);
}