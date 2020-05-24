PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6: URL Query Parameters

Hi.

The book creates a website with only a few pages each of which tends to display some/all rows in a table in the database, such as all the jokes in the jokes table.

I have a different requirement, not covered by the book.

I have database tables in which each row is a page in itself. For example, I have a table “services” which contains close to a hundred rows, each of which contains all the information about a single service a company offers.

I have set up my navigation to loop through the services table and display a list of links, one for each page. Each link containing the row id. I have created a servicesController which has, an action called display which accepts a query parameter, uses a findById DatabaseTable method to get THAT service and display it.

All this works wonderfully.

My question is this:
I was looking at a specific service page yesterday. I got to the page by clicking a link in my navigation and it produced the following url in the browser’s bar: www.domain.com/service/display?id=1. I copied the url from the address bar and sent it to a friend so he could take a look at the page. I hadn’t anticipated his reply but once I had it it made perfect sense.

He said he had clicked the link in his email and was taken to www.domain.com. The site’s homepage.
And of course, I realised there is code in the Framework which grabs the url UP TO THE QUESTION MARK. My links work internally because I am passing the id to a function (no urls invloved). This is how routing works in the framework: no query parameters.

Argh!

  1. How can I achieve the ability to send a link to a specific page to someone else?
  2. Am I handling my requirement (to be able to display a single table row as a page rather than display the whole table as a page), correctly within THIS framework?

Thanks, Mike

#2

It sounds like either your sending email client/server or the receiving email client/server didn’t carry the full url. Does the person you sent this to SEE the full url either as text (which would indicate the email is not being treated as html and a click on it should not do anything) or as a link (which would indicate the email is being treated as html) and for a link, what do they see when they hover over it with the mouse cursor?

#3

mabismad,

Thank you for your reply, but no, the full url is being emailed and received. The problem is that the framework I’m using grabs the url up to the question mark (i.e. no query parameters) so not sure how to handle a display by id situation.

#4

Code you are citing that’s getting the part of the url up to the ? is (probably) just determining which control logic to use.

That the other person ended up back at the homepage is probably because the value on the end of the url contains some additional character(s), such as a period that got typed as part of the value in the email, and the code didn’t find any matching data to display.

It would take seeing all the offending code that would be needed to reproduce this problem, in order to help.

#5

Thanks again for your reply.

Here is the code that gets the route

$route = ltrim(strtok($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], '?'), '/');

You are right in that this code DOES determine which logic to use but, as you can see, it works with the request url up to the question mark only.

#6

That line of code is (should be) executed the same for both you and the other person. If a URL with ?id=1 on the end of it works for you in your browser, but not for someone else, the source of the problem isn’t what that line of code is doing.

#7

That is correct, the part before the question mark determines what controller needs be used. The rest of the URL (i.e. the query string) then is used inside that controller to determine what to load. The query string cannot be used in routing in this framework.

Like @mabismad said - if a URL works on your machine it should work on somebody else’s machine as well.

One thing to think about, is to change the way URLs are structures, because /service/display?id=1 doesn’t really tell me much. Something like /service/html-coding for example would be a lot nicer as a URL.

The framework laid out in PHP Novice to Ninja doesn’t support such URLs, but it should be possible to add them - or maybe swap out the router completely for something more powerful.