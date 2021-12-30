Php/mysql merge from two tables

I have two tables, one with films, other with books. I managed to get two local webpages with films and their keywords, and with books and their keywords, so that clicking to a keyword I can see all my films with that keyword, or all my books with that keyword.
Now, I am wondering if I could merge books and films having the same keyword (i.g. “violence”), so that in the resulting local webpage I can see both (films and books). The column title, content and keyword (“key-libere”) have identical names, the column author and movie director have different names (“autore” and “regia”).
I tried unsuccessfully with this code:

 $query = "SELECT * FROM bibliografie__letture_fatte LEFT JOIN films__olon ON bibliografie__letture_fatte.key-libere = films__olon.key-libere WHERE `key-libere` LIKE '%".$tag."%'";

And this

  while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))
 {  
    if(empty($row["titolo"])){echo "";} else{echo "<h2>$row[titolo]";}
    //if(empty($row['imagelink'])){echo "";} else{echo "<img src=\"$row[imagelink]\" height=\"200px\" class=\"fr\" />";}
    echo "</h2>";
    echo "<p>data:<b>$row[data]</b>";
    if(empty($row['autore'])){echo "regista: $row[regia]";} else{echo "autore: $row[autore]";} 
    if(empty($row['contenuti'])){echo "";} else {echo "<blockquote><p>$row[contenuti]</p></blockquote>";}
    $keywords = $row['key-libere'];
    if(empty($row["key-libere"])){echo "";} else {echo "<p class=\"keywords\"><b>temi</b>:";}
    foreach (explode(',', $keywords) as $keyt) {
    if(empty($row["key-libere"])){echo "";} else{echo "<span><a href=\"hashtag-letture.php?tag=$keyt\">{$keyt}</a></span>";}
  }
    echo "</p>";
}

What should I do?

First of all: never use select *. Always select the columns you need

To achieve your target you canuse union all


Select title, content, keyword, author as source
From yourBookTable
Where …
Union all 
Select title, content, keyword, director as source
From yourMovieTable
Where…

If you need special order you can just wrap it by another select

Select title, content, keyword, source
From
(Select title, content, keyword, author as source
From yourBookTable
Where …
Union all 
Select title, content, keyword, director as source
From yourMovieTable
Where…) as s
Order by ….