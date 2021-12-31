Php/mysql combine (add) results from two tables

I have two tables, one with films, other with books. I managed to get two local webpages with films and their keywords, and with books and their keywords, so that clicking to a keyword I can see all my films with that keyword, or all my books with that keyword.
Now, I am wondering if I could merge books and films having the same keyword (i.g. “violence”), so that in the resulting local webpage I can see both (films and books). The column title, content and keyword (“key-libere”) have identical names, the column author and movie director have different names (“autore” and “regia”).
I tried unsuccessfully with this code:
$query = "SELECT * FROM bibliografie__letture_fatte LEFT JOIN films__olon ON bibliografie__letture_fatte.key-libere = films__olon.key-libere WHERE `key-libere` LIKE '%".$tag."%'";
And this
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))
{
if(empty($row["titolo"])){echo "";} else{echo "<h2>$row[titolo]";}
//if(empty($row['imagelink'])){echo "";} else{echo "<img src=\"$row[imagelink]\" height=\"200px\" class=\"fr\" />";}
echo "</h2>";
echo "<p>data:<b>$row[data]</b>";
if(empty($row['autore'])){echo "regista: $row[regia]";} else{echo "autore: $row[autore]";}
if(empty($row['contenuti'])){echo "";} else {echo "<blockquote><p>$row[contenuti]</p></blockquote>";}
$keywords = $row['key-libere'];
if(empty($row["key-libere"])){echo "";} else {echo "<p class=\"keywords\"><b>temi</b>:";}
foreach (explode(',', $keywords) as $keyt) {
if(empty($row["key-libere"])){echo "";} else{echo "<span><a href=\"hashtag-letture.php?tag=$keyt\">{$keyt}</a></span>";}
}
echo "</p>";
}
What should I do?