Php/mysql combine (add) results from two tables

I have two tables, one with films, other with books. I managed to get two local webpages with films and their keywords, and with books and their keywords, so that clicking to a keyword I can see all my films with that keyword, or all my books with that keyword.

Now, I am wondering if I could merge books and films having the same keyword (i.g. “violence”), so that in the resulting local webpage I can see both (films and books). The column title, content and keyword (“key-libere”) have identical names, the column author and movie director have different names (“autore” and “regia”).

I tried unsuccessfully with this code:

$query = "SELECT * FROM bibliografie__letture_fatte LEFT JOIN films__olon ON bibliografie__letture_fatte.key-libere = films__olon.key-libere WHERE `key-libere` LIKE '%".$tag."%'";

And this

while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { if(empty($row["titolo"])){echo "";} else{echo "<h2>$row[titolo]";} //if(empty($row['imagelink'])){echo "";} else{echo "<img src=\"$row[imagelink]\" height=\"200px\" class=\"fr\" />";} echo "</h2>"; echo "<p>data:<b>$row[data]</b>"; if(empty($row['autore'])){echo "regista: $row[regia]";} else{echo "autore: $row[autore]";} if(empty($row['contenuti'])){echo "";} else {echo "<blockquote><p>$row[contenuti]</p></blockquote>";} $keywords = $row['key-libere']; if(empty($row["key-libere"])){echo "";} else {echo "<p class=\"keywords\"><b>temi</b>:";} foreach (explode(',', $keywords) as $keyt) { if(empty($row["key-libere"])){echo "";} else{echo "<span><a href=\"hashtag-letture.php?tag=$keyt\">{$keyt}</a></span>";} } echo "</p>"; }

What should I do?