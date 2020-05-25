Php mysql canvas js populating graph

I have created the following code to test canvas.js graphing using Php and MySql.
I followed the various samples from the download but cannot seem to make the graph work.
It produces a blank screen. I have a sample of the data displayed before the graph to verify that it is not a problem in the Php / MySql code.
0 2301 2020-01-02 18
1 2302 2020-01-05 13
2 2303 2020-01-09 4
3 2304 2020-01-12 2
4 2305 2020-01-16 18
5 2306 2020-01-19 10
6 2307 2020-01-23 5
7 2308 2020-01-26 1
8 2309 2020-01-30 18
9 2310 2020-02-02 12
10 2311 2020-02-06 6
11 2312 2020-02-09 1
12 2313 2020-02-13 19
13 2314 2020-02-16 18
14 2315 2020-02-20 1
I am only using the date and the last column of numbers for the test.
I tried to use multiple datapoints but that did work either.
<?php
$data_points = array();
$data_points_1 = array();
$data_points_2 = array();
$point = array();
// populate array with columns
while ($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2, MYSQL_BOTH)) {
if ($row2["draw_id"] > 2300) { // only get a small sampling
//$dataPoints = array($row2["date"][$i], $row2["num06"][$i]);
$dataPoints = array( $row2["date"], $row2["num06"] );
//$dataPoints_1 = array($row2["date"]);
//$dataPoints_2 = array($row2["num06"]);
//$point = array( "x" => $row2["date"], "y" => $row2["num06"] );
//array_push($dataPoints, $point);
$i++;
}
} // End While
mysqli_free_result($result2);
mysqli_close($link2);
?>
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title></title>
<script src="jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="canvasjs.min.js"></script>
<style>
#chartContainer {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
/*height: 500px; width: 100%;*/
}
</style>
<script>
window.onload = function () {
var chart = new CanvasJS.Chart("chartContainer", {
var chart = new CanvasJS.Chart("chartContainer", {
animationEnabled: true,
zoomEnabled: true,
//exportEnabled: true,
theme: "light1", // "light1", "light2", "dark1", "dark2"
title:{
text: "PHP Column Chart from Database"
},
axisX: { //Try Changing to MMMM
interval: 1,
valueFormatString: "DD MMM YY",
titleFontColor: "#4F81BC",
lineColor: "#4F81BC",
labelFontColor: "#4F81BC",
tickColor: "#4F81BC"
},
axisY: {
interval: 1,
titleFontColor: "#4F81BC",
lineColor: "#4F81BC",
labelFontColor: "#4F81BC",
tickColor: "#4F81BC"
},
data: [
{
type: "bar", //change type to bar, line, area, pie, etc
showInLegend: true,
name: "date",
color: "gold",
dataPoints: <?php echo json_encode($dataPoints, JSON_NUMERIC_CHECK); ?>
}]
});
chart.render();
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h3>Draw a graph representing a small sampling</h3>
<div id="chartContainer"></div>
</body>
</html>
Can someone point out what I might be doing wrong?
Thanks