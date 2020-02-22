Php mysql canvas js populating graph

I have created the following code to test canvas.js graphing using Php and MySql.

I followed the various samples from the download but cannot seem to make the graph work.

It produces a blank screen. I have a sample of the data displayed before the graph to verify that it is not a problem in the Php / MySql code.

0 2301 2020-01-02 18 1 2302 2020-01-05 13 2 2303 2020-01-09 4 3 2304 2020-01-12 2 4 2305 2020-01-16 18 5 2306 2020-01-19 10 6 2307 2020-01-23 5 7 2308 2020-01-26 1 8 2309 2020-01-30 18 9 2310 2020-02-02 12 10 2311 2020-02-06 6 11 2312 2020-02-09 1 12 2313 2020-02-13 19 13 2314 2020-02-16 18 14 2315 2020-02-20 1

I am only using the date and the last column of numbers for the test.

I tried to use multiple datapoints but that did work either.

<?php $data_points = array(); $data_points_1 = array(); $data_points_2 = array(); $point = array(); // populate array with columns while ($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2, MYSQL_BOTH)) { if ($row2["draw_id"] > 2300) { // only get a small sampling //$dataPoints = array($row2["date"][$i], $row2["num06"][$i]); $dataPoints = array( $row2["date"], $row2["num06"] ); //$dataPoints_1 = array($row2["date"]); //$dataPoints_2 = array($row2["num06"]); //$point = array( "x" => $row2["date"], "y" => $row2["num06"] ); //array_push($dataPoints, $point); $i++; } } // End While mysqli_free_result($result2); mysqli_close($link2); ?> <!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <title></title> <script src="jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script> <script src="canvasjs.min.js"></script> <style> #chartContainer { width: 100%; height: auto; /*height: 500px; width: 100%;*/ } </style> <script> window.onload = function () { var chart = new CanvasJS.Chart("chartContainer", { var chart = new CanvasJS.Chart("chartContainer", { animationEnabled: true, zoomEnabled: true, //exportEnabled: true, theme: "light1", // "light1", "light2", "dark1", "dark2" title:{ text: "PHP Column Chart from Database" }, axisX: { //Try Changing to MMMM interval: 1, valueFormatString: "DD MMM YY", titleFontColor: "#4F81BC", lineColor: "#4F81BC", labelFontColor: "#4F81BC", tickColor: "#4F81BC" }, axisY: { interval: 1, titleFontColor: "#4F81BC", lineColor: "#4F81BC", labelFontColor: "#4F81BC", tickColor: "#4F81BC" }, data: [ { type: "bar", //change type to bar, line, area, pie, etc showInLegend: true, name: "date", color: "gold", dataPoints: <?php echo json_encode($dataPoints, JSON_NUMERIC_CHECK); ?> }] }); chart.render(); } </script> </head> <body> <h3>Draw a graph representing a small sampling</h3> <div id="chartContainer"></div> </body> </html>

Can someone point out what I might be doing wrong?

Thanks