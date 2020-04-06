PHP mysql and Multiple files upload

An easy way to solve a problem like this is to print out your SQL to inspect what it looks like, and figure it out from there.

It appears that your SQL would look something like this:

INSERT INTO addequipment (file_name, uploaded_on) VALUES ('f1', NOW()), ('f2', NOW()), ('f3', NOW())...

And that’s how you do multiple inserts (link to Stackoverflow response). So, your code is doing multiple inserts because you’ve constructed your SQL to do that.

To fix your code, we need more info. What’s the schema for your table, and what values do you want inserted in your single row?