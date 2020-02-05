PHP Multiple File Upload

Hi @tejudesai5, you could create a drop zone with Javascript without much trouble, where you could drop multiple files as explained in the following tutorial:

CSS-Tricks – 27 Nov 15 Drag and Drop File Uploading | CSS-Tricks The following is a guest post by Osvaldas Valutis. Osvaldas is going to show us not only how drag and drop file uploading works, but goes over what nice

I think the most complex bit lies in the actual upload of the data. I would discard the idea of creating a ZIP because it doesn’t grant much benefit, and although that can be done with Javascript on the client machine it would consume as much memory in the host machine as the size of the files, probably up to 2x, which will most probably deplete the user’s machine off memory and make it unresponsive and ultimately crash.

You could send the data as part of the form with a standard form submission without touching JavaScript (apart from making the file drop area, which is a nice-to-have but not necessary). However with this approach, after the user has submitted the form they will have to wait until all the data is uploaded before they get a response from the server. This means that if the files are big they will sit there waiting looking at the screen without any indication of progress or anything happening, only to eventually have the server respond that the files could not be uploaded because they hit a server restriction on the size of the posted data.

The way to solve this is fun but not easy. It means you would have to do an async upload handled by JavaScript, where you would slice the file in chunks of let’s say 2 megabytes each, and send them sequentially one by one, through AJAX requests, to the server, where they will be stitched back together. With this approach you have the ability to make a progress bar, and you will not hit server POST size restrictions.

Enjoy and best of luck!