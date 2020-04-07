PHP Mail with multiple body content

Magento PHP mail function :

<?php class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer { public function merchantremainder($Observer) { $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder(); $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems(); $itemData = array(); foreach ($order_details as $list) { $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId(); $sku = $list->getsku(); $name = $list->getName(); $price = $list->getPrice(); $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered(); $extra = $order->getIncrementId(); $message = " <tr> <td>$incrementid</td> <td>$sku</td> <td>$name</td> <td>$price</td> <td>$Qty</td> </tr>"; $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message; } $finalMessage = "<table border='1'> <tr> <th>Id</th> <th>Sku</th> <th>Product name</th> <th>Price</th> <th>Qty Ordered</th> </tr>"; if (!empty($itemData)) { foreach ($itemData as $data) { $finalMessage .= $data; } $finalMessage .= "</table>"; $this->sendMail($finalMessage); } } public function sendMail($message) { $body ="$message"; $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email'); $emailTemplate->setFromName('abc'); $emailTemplate->setBody($body); $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer"); $emailTemplate->setType('html'); $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com'); $emailTemplate->send(); } } ?>

