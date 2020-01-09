PHP mail function how to set recipient mail id based on if condition?

Can you clarify, do you want to set the “sender” (i.e. the address you send the email from )

aveevan: aveevan: How to set email sender based on SKU $sku from order.

or

aveevan: aveevan: If SKU starts with 2, email should go to the mail id abc@gmail.com ,

do you want to set the “recipient”, i.e the address you send the email to.

In any case, I would loop through the order information and build an order email for each address, based on whatever rules you want. Once done, I would then send each email to/from the appropriate place.

Probably change $itemData to be a two-dimensional array, where the first dimension is the first digit of the sku, or whatever other rule you have to split the orders. Your first loop builds up the array exactly as it does now but splitting by that digit, then you’d have a loop around $finalMessage for each part of $itemData[sku-first-digit] that has any entries in it.

Can you describe more about why you want to send the email differently depending on the first digit of the SKU? It sounds like quite a dangerous thing to do.