PHP mail function how to set recipient mail id based on if condition?

#1

I am using magento for sending mail with condition,

My code:

<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
    public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
       $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
       $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();

       $itemData = array();
       foreach ($order_details as $list) {
          $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
          $sku = $list->getsku();
          $name = $list->getName();
          $price = $list->getPrice();
          $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();
          $extra = $order->getIncrementId();
          $message = 

          "
          <tr>
          <!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
          <td>$sku</td>
          <td>$name</td>
          <td>$price</td>
          <td>$Qty</td>
          </tr>";

          $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;

      }
  
      $finalMessage =  "
      <p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
      <table border='1'>

      <tr>
      <!-- <th>Id</th> -->
      <th>Sku</th>
      <th>Product name</th>
      <th>Price</th>
      <th>Qty Ordered</th>
      </tr>";
      if (!empty($itemData)) {
          foreach ($itemData as $data) {
             $finalMessage .= $data;
         }

         $finalMessage .= "</table>";
         $this->sendMail($finalMessage);
     }

 }

 public function sendMail($message) {
   $body ="$message";
   $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
   $emailTemplate->setFromName('abc');
   $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
   $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
   $emailTemplate->setType('html');
   $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
   $emailTemplate->send();

}
}

?>

Output :

If order placed mail send to abc@gmail.com.
How to set recipient email based on SKU $sku from order.

I want :

  1. If SKU starts with 2, email should go to the mail id abc@gmail.com,
    screenshot :

  1. If SKU starts with 3, email should go to the mail id xyz@gmail.com,
    screenshot :

  1. If SKU starts with 4, email should go to the mail id qwe@gmail.com,
    screenshot :

FYI - If an order contains 10 items email should go separately based on SKU. But an order id the same must include all the emails.

#2

Can you clarify, do you want to set the “sender” (i.e. the address you send the email from )

or

do you want to set the “recipient”, i.e the address you send the email to.

In any case, I would loop through the order information and build an order email for each address, based on whatever rules you want. Once done, I would then send each email to/from the appropriate place.

Probably change $itemData to be a two-dimensional array, where the first dimension is the first digit of the sku, or whatever other rule you have to split the orders. Your first loop builds up the array exactly as it does now but splitting by that digit, then you’d have a loop around $finalMessage for each part of $itemData[sku-first-digit] that has any entries in it.

Can you describe more about why you want to send the email differently depending on the first digit of the SKU? It sounds like quite a dangerous thing to do.

#3

recipient email

#4

OK, as above. When you loop through each item, add it to

$itemData[$digit][$list->getId()] = $message;

then loop through $itemData to build the messages. Obviously $digit is the first digit of the SKU, or whatever other way you want to group them.

#5

Here what is the role $digit, how to write the function like take first digit of $sku?

#6

By making it into the first element of the array, you can foreach() over the finished array, check for the index changing, and use that to easily build each email message.

Well, you could use substr(), or take advantage of the fact that PHP strings are arrays and just access the first element of the array.

1 Like