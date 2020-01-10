When you
echo $sku; inside your function, what does it show?
PHP mail function how to set recipient mail id based on if condition?
When you
For my clarity may i know which function you asking about, sendMail() or sendMailbasedOnSku()?
You don’t pass
$sku into
sendMail(), so it is
sendmailbasedonsku() that I am asking about.
Updated Code :
Mail not received.
So you’ve gone from not receiving the email at the correct address, to not receiving it at all?
I notice that in
sendmail() you do lots of stuff with
$emailTemplate such as setting the body and subject, but you don’t do that in the longer function. Could that be related?
What about the value of
$sku? What was it inside the function?
Updated code :
Anything wrong?
What happens when you test it?
But, yes, things wrong. In here:
public function sendMailbasedOnSku($message)
...
$chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);
where do you get
$sku from? You’re not passing it in to the function.
$sku return : Line no: 94 33 (Log message see line public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku) )
FYI : 33 is my product sku
You just seem to be adding and removing blocks of code randomly now. You’ve removed all the extra code that sets the email body, from-address, subject and so on.
What happens when you run this code? Get no email anywhere? Get an email but to the wrong address?
As per my script :
elseif($chk_sku == '3')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');
}
I have placed ordered with sku 33, so that i have received mail in
xyz@gmail but the empty message received. And i received a complete message in last mail id of the if condition
ewq@gmail.com
What i need to do?
Well, your sendmailbasedonsku function doesn’t set the email body text anywhere. Compare:
public function sendMail($message) {
$body = "$message";
$emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
$emailTemplate->setFromName('GIRI Test mail');
$emailTemplate->setBody($body);
$emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
$emailTemplate->setType('html');
and
public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
{
Mage::log('Line no: 94 '. $sku,null,'test_sku.log',true);
$chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);
$emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
That’s coming from
sendMail(), even though you have all the checks to see which email to send it to, your email message body there comes from
$finalMessage, which starts with
<p>, so all your sku checks drop through to your
else. I don’t understand why you look at the sku when you’re sending the final message, because it contains all the skus on the order.
My logic :
All my sku starting digit represent vendor,
2 represent - Metal Items,
3 - represent - Books,
4 - represent - Songs
if order received dedicated products should go to the vendors by mail,
Eg. If order contains 3 products
- 235666 (Metal Items)
- 34577(Books)
- 474637(Songs)
FYI - Order id same.
- If SKU starts with 2, email should go to the mail id
abc@gmail.com,
screenshot :
- If SKU starts with 3, email should go to the mail id
xyz@gmail.com,
screenshot :
- If SKU starts with 4, email should go to the mail id
qwe@gmail.com,
screenshot :
FYI - If an order contains 10 items email should go separately based on SKU. But an order id the same must include all the emails.
Yes, I saw that earlier, but the code to send the email isn’t correct. Compare the two functions.
Now 95% working exactly, if order placed with two products with sku combination like 2 & 3, Now mail received by exact both mail -
abc@gmail.com (sku start with - 2) &
xyz@gmail.com (sku start with - 3) but empty message, and also as you know last mail id in if condition received with data,
Off Topic:
@aveevan: please either use example.com for your example email addresses, or enclose them in backticks ` to prevent the forum software automatically creating mailto links.
Thank you.
@TechnoBear Okay, i will update my further post, Thank You.
FYI - updated code :
As I said before, your
sendmailbasedonsku() function doesn’t set the message body. Compare the start of the sendmail function to see how it differs in its handling of
$emailTemplate.
As I said earlier, that’s because you send
$finalMessage using the sendmail() function, and in that function you’re still setting the destination address by looking at
$sku, except that you don’t pass
$sku into the function. Hence (presumably) it hits the
else, though I’d just expect error messages unless the way you call the code is suppressing them somehow.
But you still have a problem - if you have two items in the order that start with the same digit, you’ll get a separate email for each of them, rather than getting them both on the same email.
After load message body to sendmailbasedonsku(),
final code :
<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
$order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
$order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();
$itemData = array();
foreach ($order_details as $list) {
$incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
$sku = $list->getsku();
$name = $list->getName();
$price = $list->getPrice();
$Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();
$this->sendMailbasedOnSku($sku);
$message =
"<tr>
<!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
<td>$sku</td>
<td>$name</td>
<td>$price</td>
<td>$Qty</td>
</tr>";
$itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;
}
$finalMessage =
"<p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
<table border='1'>
<tr>
<!-- <th>Id</th> -->
<th>Sku</th>
<th>Product name</th>
<th>Price</th>
<th>Qty Ordered</th>
</tr>";
if (!empty($itemData)) {
foreach ($itemData as $data) {
$finalMessage .= $data;
}
$finalMessage .= "</table>";
$this->sendMail($finalMessage);
$this->sendMailbasedOnSku($finalMessage);
}
}
public function sendMail($message) {
$body = "$message";
$emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
$emailTemplate->setFromName('GIRI Test mail');
$emailTemplate->setBody($body);
$emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
$emailTemplate->setType('html');
// $emailTemplate->setToEmail('aveevacool@gmail.com');
if($sku == '2')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('jeevarathinamit@gmail.com');
}
elseif($sku == '3')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('aveevacool@gmail.com');
}
elseif($sku == '4')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('zus710@gmail.com');
}
else
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('giriwebsiteonline@gmail.com');
}
$emailTemplate->send();
}
public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
{
// Mage::log('Line no: 94 '. $sku,null,'test_sku.log',true);
$chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);
$emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
if($chk_sku == '2')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('jeevarathinamit@gmail.com');
}
elseif($chk_sku == '3')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('aveevacool@gmail.com');
}
elseif($chk_sku == '4')
{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('zus710@gmail.com');
}
else{
$emailTemplate->setToEmail('giriwebsiteonline@gmail.com');
}
return $emailTemplate->send();
}
}
?>
What is need to further?