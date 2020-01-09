PHP mail function how to set recipient mail id based on if condition?

Well, your sendmailbasedonsku function doesn’t set the email body text anywhere. Compare:
public function sendMail($message) {
$body = "$message";
$emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
$emailTemplate->setFromName('GIRI Test mail');
$emailTemplate->setBody($body);
$emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
$emailTemplate->setType('html');
and
public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
{
Mage::log('Line no: 94 '. $sku,null,'test_sku.log',true);
$chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);
$emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
That’s coming from
sendMail(), even though you have all the checks to see which email to send it to, your email message body there comes from
$finalMessage, which starts with
<p>, so all your sku checks drop through to your
else. I don’t understand why you look at the sku when you’re sending the final message, because it contains all the skus on the order.