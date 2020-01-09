PHP mail function how to set recipient mail id based on if condition?

In your sendMailbasedonsku() function, where does $emailTemplate get defined? I see how you create it in sendMail(), but not in the other function.

I also didn’t intend that you’d send the emails from within the first foreach() loop - doing it that way, if you have ten items and each one is to be emailed to the same place, they’ll all go as individual email messages.

After declare $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel(‘core/email’);

Code :

<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
  public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
    $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
    $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();

    $itemData = array();
    foreach ($order_details as $list) {
      $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
      $sku = $list->getsku();
      $name = $list->getName();
      $price = $list->getPrice();
      $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();

      $this->sendMailbasedOnSku($sku);

      $message = "<tr>
      <!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
      <td>$sku</td>
      <td>$name</td>
      <td>$price</td>
      <td>$Qty</td>
      </tr>";

      $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;

    }

    $finalMessage = "
    <p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
    <table border='1'>
    <tr>
    <!-- <th>Id</th> -->
    <th>Sku</th>
    <th>Product name</th>
    <th>Price</th>
    <th>Qty Ordered</th>
    </tr>";

    if (!empty($itemData)) {
      foreach ($itemData as $data) {
        $finalMessage .= $data;
      }

      $finalMessage .= "</table>";

      $this->sendMail($finalMessage);

    }

  }

  public function sendMail($message) {

    $body = "$message";
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
    $emailTemplate->setFromName('Test mail');
    $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
    $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
    $emailTemplate->setType('html');
// $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');

    if($sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
    }

    elseif($sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    }

    elseif($sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');    
    }

    else
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    }



    $emailTemplate->send();


  }

  public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
  {

    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');

    $chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);

    if($chk_sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');    
    }

    else{
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    }

    try{
    return $emailTemplate->send();
    Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addSuccess('Your request has been sent');
  }

  catch (Exception $e) {
    Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addError($e->getMessage());
  }

  }



}

?>

Error :

As per my condition if sku start with 2 mail should go to abc@gmail.com but here mail received ewq@gmail.com (Final email id in my if condition). How to correct my script?

How to solve the error?

When you echo $sku; inside your function, what does it show?

For my clarity may i know which function you asking about, sendMail() or sendMailbasedOnSku()?

You don’t pass $sku into sendMail(), so it is sendmailbasedonsku() that I am asking about.

Updated Code :

<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
  public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
    $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
    $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();

    $itemData = array();
    foreach ($order_details as $list) {
      $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
      $sku = $list->getsku();
      $name = $list->getName();
      $price = $list->getPrice();
      $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();

      $this->sendMailbasedOnSku($sku);

      $message = "<tr>
      <!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
      <td>$sku</td>
      <td>$name</td>
      <td>$price</td>
      <td>$Qty</td>
      </tr>";

      $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;

    }

    $finalMessage = "
    <p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
    <table border='1'>
    <tr>
    <!-- <th>Id</th> -->
    <th>Sku</th>
    <th>Product name</th>
    <th>Price</th>
    <th>Qty Ordered</th>
    </tr>";

    if (!empty($itemData)) {
      foreach ($itemData as $data) {
        $finalMessage .= $data;
      }

      $finalMessage .= "</table>";

      $this->sendMail($finalMessage);

    }

  }

  public function sendMail($message) {

    $body = "$message";
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
    $emailTemplate->setFromName('Test mail');
    $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
    $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
    $emailTemplate->setType('html');
    // $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');


    // if($sku == '2')
    // {
    //   $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
    // }

    // elseif($sku == '3')
    // {
    //   $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    // }

    // elseif($sku == '4')
    // {
    //   $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');    
    // }

    // else
    // {
    //   $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    // }



    // $emailTemplate->send();
    
    // Mage::log('line no.91 - '. $sku,null,'sku_print.log',true);

  }



  public function sendMailbasedOnSku()
  {



    $chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);

    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');

    if($chk_sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');    
    }

    else{
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    }

    try{
    return $emailTemplate->send();
    Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addSuccess('Success message');
  }catch (Exception $e)
  {
    Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addError($e->getMessage());
  }

  }



}

?>

Mail not received.

So you’ve gone from not receiving the email at the correct address, to not receiving it at all?

I notice that in sendmail() you do lots of stuff with $emailTemplate such as setting the body and subject, but you don’t do that in the longer function. Could that be related?

What about the value of $sku? What was it inside the function?

Updated code :

<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
  public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
    $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
    $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();

    $itemData = array();
    foreach ($order_details as $list) {
      $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
      $sku = $list->getsku();
      $name = $list->getName();
      $price = $list->getPrice();
      $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();

      $this->sendMailbasedOnSku($sku);

      $message = "<tr>
      <!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
      <td>$sku</td>
      <td>$name</td>
      <td>$price</td>
      <td>$Qty</td>
      </tr>";

      $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;

    }

    $finalMessage = "
    <p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
    <table border='1'>
    <tr>
    <!-- <th>Id</th> -->
    <th>Sku</th>
    <th>Product name</th>
    <th>Price</th>
    <th>Qty Ordered</th>
    </tr>";

    if (!empty($itemData)) {
      foreach ($itemData as $data) {
        $finalMessage .= $data;
      }

      $finalMessage .= "</table>";

      $this->sendMailbasedOnSku($finalMessage);

    }

  }


  public function sendMailbasedOnSku($message)
  {
    $body = "$message";
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
    $emailTemplate->setFromName('Test mail');
    $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
    $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
    $emailTemplate->setType('html');


    $chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);

    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');

    if($chk_sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');    
    }

    else{
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    }

    try{
      $emailTemplate->send();
      Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addSuccess('Success message');
    }catch (Exception $e)
    {
      Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addError($e->getMessage());
    }
  }
}
?>

Anything wrong?

What happens when you test it?

But, yes, things wrong. In here:

public function sendMailbasedOnSku($message)
...
$chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);

where do you get $sku from? You’re not passing it in to the function.

$sku return : Line no: 94 33 (Log message see line public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku) )

FYI : 33 is my product sku

<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
  public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
    $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
    $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();

    $itemData = array();
    foreach ($order_details as $list) {
      $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
      $sku = $list->getsku();
      $name = $list->getName();
      $price = $list->getPrice();
      $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();

      $this->sendMailbasedOnSku($sku);

      $message = "<tr>
      <!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
      <td>$sku</td>
      <td>$name</td>
      <td>$price</td>
      <td>$Qty</td>
      </tr>";

      $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;

    }

    $finalMessage = "
    <p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
    <table border='1'>
    <tr>
    <!-- <th>Id</th> -->
    <th>Sku</th>
    <th>Product name</th>
    <th>Price</th>
    <th>Qty Ordered</th>
    </tr>";

    if (!empty($itemData)) {
      foreach ($itemData as $data) {
        $finalMessage .= $data;
      }

      $finalMessage .= "</table>";

      $this->sendMail($finalMessage);

    }

  }

  public function sendMail($message) {

    $body = "$message";
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
    $emailTemplate->setFromName('GIRI Test mail');
    $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
    $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
    $emailTemplate->setType('html');
    // $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');

    if($sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
   
    }

    elseif($sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');  
    
    }

    elseif($sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');   
    }

    else
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    }

    $emailTemplate->send();
  }


  public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
  {

    Mage::log('Line no: 94 '. $sku,null,'test_sku.log',true);

    $chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);

    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');

    if($chk_sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@gmail.com');
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@gmail.com');    
    }

    else{
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@gmail.com');
    }

    try{
      return $emailTemplate->send();
      Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addSuccess('Success message');
    }catch (Exception $e)
    {
      Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addError($e->getMessage());
    }
  }
}

?>
You just seem to be adding and removing blocks of code randomly now. You’ve removed all the extra code that sets the email body, from-address, subject and so on.

What happens when you run this code? Get no email anywhere? Get an email but to the wrong address?

As per my script :

 elseif($chk_sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@gmail.com');    
    }

I have placed ordered with sku 33, so that i have received mail in xyz@gmail but the empty message received. And i received a complete message in last mail id of the if condition ewq@gmail.com

What i need to do?

Well, your sendmailbasedonsku function doesn’t set the email body text anywhere. Compare:

 public function sendMail($message) {

    $body = "$message";
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
    $emailTemplate->setFromName('GIRI Test mail');
    $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
    $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
    $emailTemplate->setType('html');

and

public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
  {
    Mage::log('Line no: 94 '. $sku,null,'test_sku.log',true);
    $chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');

That’s coming from sendMail(), even though you have all the checks to see which email to send it to, your email message body there comes from $finalMessage, which starts with <p>, so all your sku checks drop through to your else. I don’t understand why you look at the sku when you’re sending the final message, because it contains all the skus on the order.

My logic :

All my sku starting digit represent vendor,

2 represent - Metal Items,
3 - represent - Books,
4 - represent - Songs

if order received dedicated products should go to the vendors by mail,

Eg. If order contains 3 products

  1. 235666 (Metal Items)
  2. 34577(Books)
  3. 474637(Songs)

FYI - Order id same.

  1. If SKU starts with 2, email should go to the mail id abc@gmail.com,
    screenshot :

1353×221 50 KB

  1. If SKU starts with 3, email should go to the mail id xyz@gmail.com,
    screenshot :

1355×186 25.6 KB

  1. If SKU starts with 4, email should go to the mail id qwe@gmail.com,
    screenshot :

1366×215 22.9 KB

FYI - If an order contains 10 items email should go separately based on SKU. But an order id the same must include all the emails.

Yes, I saw that earlier, but the code to send the email isn’t correct. Compare the two functions.

Now 95% working exactly, if order placed with two products with sku combination like 2 & 3, Now mail received by exact both mail - abc@gmail.com (sku start with - 2) & xyz@gmail.com (sku start with - 3) but empty message, and also as you know last mail id in if condition received with data,

1154×219 20.1 KB

Off Topic:

@aveevan: please either use example.com for your example email addresses, or enclose them in backticks ` to prevent the forum software automatically creating mailto links.

Thank you.

@TechnoBear Okay, i will update my further post, Thank You.

1 Like
FYI - updated code :

<?php
class Gta_MerchantNotification_Model_Observer {
  public function merchantremainder($Observer) {
    $order = $Observer->getEvent()->getOrder();
    $order_details = $order->getAllVisibleItems();

    $itemData = array();
    foreach ($order_details as $list) {
      $incrementid = $order->getIncrementId();
      $sku = $list->getsku();
      $name = $list->getName();
      $price = $list->getPrice();
      $Qty = $list->getQtyOrdered();

      $this->sendMailbasedOnSku($sku);

      $message = "<tr>
      <!-- <td>$incrementid</td> -->
      <td>$sku</td>
      <td>$name</td>
      <td>$price</td>
      <td>$Qty</td>
      </tr>";

      $itemData[$list->getId()] = $message;

    }

    $finalMessage = "
    <p>Order Id : $incrementid</p>
    <table border='1'>
    <tr>
    <!-- <th>Id</th> -->
    <th>Sku</th>
    <th>Product name</th>
    <th>Price</th>
    <th>Qty Ordered</th>
    </tr>";

    if (!empty($itemData)) {
      foreach ($itemData as $data) {
        $finalMessage .= $data;
      }

      $finalMessage .= "</table>";

      $this->sendMail($finalMessage);

    }

  }

  public function sendMail($message) {

    $body = "$message";
    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');
    $emailTemplate->setFromName('Test mail');
    $emailTemplate->setBody($body);
    $emailTemplate->setSubject("Custom Email from observer");
    $emailTemplate->setType('html');
    // $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@example.com');

    if($sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@example.com');
   
    }

    elseif($sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@example.com');  
    
    }

    elseif($sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@example.com');   
    }

    else
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@example.com');
    }

    $emailTemplate->send();
  }


  public function sendMailbasedOnSku($sku)
  {

    // Mage::log('Line no: 94 '. $sku,null,'test_sku.log',true);

    $chk_sku=(int)substr($sku, 0, 1);

    $emailTemplate = Mage::getModel('core/email');

    if($chk_sku == '2')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('abc@example.com');
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '3')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('xyz@example.com');    
    }

    elseif($chk_sku == '4')
    {
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('qwe@example.com');    
    }

    else{
      $emailTemplate->setToEmail('ewq@example.com');
    }
      return $emailTemplate->send();

    // try{
    //   return $emailTemplate->send();
    //   Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addSuccess('Success message');
    // }catch (Exception $e)
    // {
    //   Mage::getSingleton('core/session')->addError($e->getMessage());
    // }
  }
}

?>