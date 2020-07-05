Php mail and url problem in gmail

PHP
#1

Hi guys,

i am facing a very strange problem. below email works perfectly. but when i ad a url insted of ‘#’ in the anchor tag, email does not work.

$to = “” . $email_id . “”;
$subject = “Account Activation required”;

$message = "

      <table style='text-align:left;'>	
  		<tr><th>Hi " . $username . ",</th></tr>
  		<tr><td><br></td></tr> 
  		<tr><th>Thank you for registering in our website.</th></tr> 				
  		<tr><td><br></td></tr> 
  		<tr><td>Please visit this <a href='#'>link</a> to activate your account.</td></tr> 				
  		<tr><th>When prompt for activation code, please enter this code : " . $code . "</th></tr> 
  		<tr><td><br></td></tr> 				
  		<tr><td>Thank You</td></tr>
  		<tr><td>Property Rental Website Team</td></tr>		
  	</table>
";

When i replace the url in a tag like this, email does not sent by php at all nor email is received by gmail.

  		<tr><td>Please visit this <a href='http://www.somewebsite.com/user_registration/test.php'>link</a> to activate your account.</td></tr> .
#2

Is it maybe a spam-related thing?

#3

looks like yes droopsnoot.

now it works! i just added https. apart from sysntax is same. but now works.

			<tr><td>Please visit this <a href='https://somewebsite.com/user_registration/ac_activation_form.php?username=" .$username . "'>link</a> to activate your account.</td></tr>
#4

