Php mail and url problem in gmail

Hi guys,

i am facing a very strange problem. below email works perfectly. but when i ad a url insted of ‘#’ in the anchor tag, email does not work.

$to = “” . $email_id . “”;

$subject = “Account Activation required”; $message = " <table style='text-align:left;'> <tr><th>Hi " . $username . ",</th></tr> <tr><td><br></td></tr> <tr><th>Thank you for registering in our website.</th></tr> <tr><td><br></td></tr> <tr><td>Please visit this <a href='#'>link</a> to activate your account.</td></tr> <tr><th>When prompt for activation code, please enter this code : " . $code . "</th></tr> <tr><td><br></td></tr> <tr><td>Thank You</td></tr> <tr><td>Property Rental Website Team</td></tr> </table> ";

When i replace the url in a tag like this, email does not sent by php at all nor email is received by gmail.