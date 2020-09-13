Php magic method __call() problem with get set

Having associative array I need to create class with __call magic method that handles get, set, has, and unset.

My code:

class Data2 { public $arrayData = ["firstname" => "Joe", "lastname" => "Doe", "hobby" => "play football"]; public function __call($method, $arguments = null) { $prefix = substr($method, 0, 3); //$arrayIndex = isset($arguments[0]) ? $arguments[0] : die("Nuttin"); if ($prefix == 'set' && count($arguments) == 2) { $key = $arguments[0]; $value = $arguments[1]; //$key = substr($method, 3); //$arrayIndex = isset($arguments[0]) ? $arguments[0] : null; $this->arrayData[$key] = $value; } else if ($prefix == 'get' && count($arguments) == 1) { $key = $arguments[0]; if (array_key_exists($key, $this->arrayData)) { return $this->arrayData[$key]; } } else if ($prefix == 'has' && count($arguments) == 1) { $key = $arguments[0]; return (array_key_exists($key, $this->arrayData)) ? 'true' : 'false'; } else if ($prefix == 'uns' && count($arguments) == 1) { $key = $arguments[0]; if (!empty($key)) { $key = null; } } } } $data2 = new Data2(); echo$data2->setFirstName('firstname', 'Joe'); echo $data2->getFirstName('firstname'); echo $data2->hasFirstName('firstname'); echo $data2->unsFirstName('firstname'); // doesn't work

But, my $prefix == ‘uns’ doesn’t work for me, I am not sure what to do.