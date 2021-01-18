PHP Laravel : assistance required as code is not giving proper result

The application is built in Laravel. I am trying to insert few more search filter into the existing one. some search filter works and some doesn’t. Can you please look into my code and correct me at where i am doing wrong?

This is how my page looks. Previously there were only 2 search fields Reference and keyword . I have included 4 other search field called Sector , Business Status , Turnover and a sort by .

The Sector and Turnover search filter are working while Business status field and Sortby field are not working. And i am out of clue why?

> <form  method="get" action="" class="">
>   <label for="cat">
>     <p style="margin-top: 6px;">
>       <b>Sector</b>
>     </p>
>   </label>
>   <select class="form-control" name="cat" id="cat">
>     <option value="" label="Please select">Please select</option>
>     <option value="1" label="Technology" <?php if(isset($_GET["cat"]) && $_GET["cat"] == 1){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?>>Technology</option>
>     <option value="12" label="Medical" <?php if(isset($_GET["cat"]) && $_GET["cat"] == 12){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?>>Medical</option>
>     ...
>   </select>
>   <select class="form-control" id="business_status" name="business_status" aria-describedby="business_status">
>     <option value="" label="Please select">Please select</option>
>     <option value="1" label="Live" <?php if(isset($_GET["business_status"]) && $_GET["business_status"] == 1){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?>>Live</option>
>     <option value="2" label="Sold" <?php if(isset($_GET["business_status"]) && $_GET["business_status"] == 2){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?>>Sold</option>
>     --
>   </select>
>   <select name="turnover" id="turnover">
>     <option value="" label="Please select">Please select</option>
>     <option value="1" label="Up to £500k" <?php if(isset($_GET["turnover"]) && $_GET["turnover"] == 1){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?>>Up to £500k</option>
>     <option value="2" label="£500k - £1m" <?php if(isset($_GET["turnover"]) && $_GET["turnover"] == 2){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?>>£500k - £1m</option>
>     --     
>   </select>
>   <select class="form-control" id="sortby" name="sortby" aria-describedby="sortby" >
>     <option value="0" <?php if(isset($_GET["sortby"]) && $_GET["sortby"] == 0){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?> >Newest To Oldest</option>
>     <option value="1" <?php if(isset($_GET["sortby"]) && $_GET["sortby"] == 1){ echo 'selected="selected"';} ?> >Oldest To Newest</option>
>     --
>   </select>
>   <button type="submit">Search</button>
> </form>
> ```

and this is the code under app/businesses.php page

> public function scopeSearch($query, $request)
> {
>     if (isset($request->cat)) {
>         $query->where('company_category_id', $request->cat);
>     }
>     if (isset($request->turnover)) {
>         $turnoverrange = $request->turnover;
>         if ($turnoverrange == 1) {
>             $query->where('turnover', '<=', 300000);
>         } else if ($turnoverrange == 2) {
>             $query->where('turnover', '>=', 300000);
>             $query->where('turnover', '<=', 1000000);
>         } 
>     }         
>     if (isset($request->business_status)) {
>         $query->where('company_status_id', $request->business_status);
>     }      
>     if (isset($request->sortby)) {
>         $sortbyvalue = $request->sortby;
>         if ($sortbyvalue == 0) {
>             $query->orderby('updated', 'desc');
>         } else if ($sortbyvalue == 1) {
>             $query->orderby('updated', 'asc');
>         } else if ($sortbyvalue == 2) {
>             $query->orderby('turnover', 'asc');
>         } else if ($sortbyvalue == 3 ) {
>             $query->orderby('turnover', 'desc');
>         } 
>     }
>     return $query;
> }
The database table is company
please advise me what I am doing wrong. Specially I dont understand why the sort by feature is not working as it is checking data under same table

The code in controller is like this

> namespace App\Http\Controllers;
> use Illuminate\Http\Request;
> use Illuminate\Support\Facades\View;
> use App\User;
> use App\Businesses;
> ...
> use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Redirect;
> use App\CancellationRequest;
Are the additional options being pass through to your PHP code correctly? What’s in $request when you check?

This is the controller code. I dont know how to debug the php code and check. But in the screenshot - on URL bar i can see its taking the correct value.

class BusinessesController extends Controller
{
public function index(Request $request){
$myUser = $request->get(‘myUser’);

    SavedSearch::processSavedSearchAction($myUser, $request);

    $page = 1;
    if(isset($_GET["page"])){
        $page = $_GET["page"];
    }

    $businesses = Businesses::Live()->Search($request)->SortBy()->paginate(20)->appends(request()->except(['page','_token']));

    if(is_null($request->input('region')) && is_null($request->input('cat')) && is_null($request->input('date')) && is_null($request->input('turnover')) && is_null($request->input('keyword'))){
        if(!is_null($request->input('reference'))){
            if(count($businesses) == 1){
                return Redirect::route('businessShow', ['id' => $businesses[0]->company_id]);
            }
        }
    }

    $info = View::make('blocks/business-listing-info', [
            'count' => sizeof(Businesses::Live()->Search($request)->get()),
            'page' => $page
        ])->render();



    $dataTagArray = array(
        'businesses' => View::make('blocks/business-listing', [
            'businesses' => $businesses
        ])->render(),
        'business_list_info' => $info,
        'saved_seach_button' => SavedSearch::getSavedSearchForm($myUser, $request)
    );

    $pageData = Page::getPageDataForIdentifier("businessListing", $dataTagArray, $myUser);

    return view('page/show', ['myUser' => $myUser, 'pageData' => $pageData]);
}
I can’t help any further as I know nothing about Laravel and what other requirements it might have, sorry.