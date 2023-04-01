PHP JSON Loop

I have a JSON:
[{\"Id\":\"0\", \"value\":\"blue\"},
{\"Id\":\"1\", \"value\":\"red\"},
{\"Id\":\"2\", \"value\":\"orange\"},
{\additional\:[{\"interior\":\"leather\"},{\"interior\":\"fabric\"}],\"Id\":\"3\", \"value\":\"purple\"}]
In PHP I need to loop through each array and the perform a switch statement. In the switch, the case is based on the Id. If the id matches the case, then I need to grab the value for the that particular array.
switch ($id) {
case "0":
// get blue
break;
case "1":
// get red
break;
default:
}
I have attempted decoding the JSON and tried several for each loops, but for some reason keeps returning null.