PHP/JS: A three-color scaled color value

So… Yes. 25% of the difference between your chosen points (which is 120,0,0), would be (30,0,0), which when added to your start is (30,100, 50)…
your location is the mathematical location of the difference between each of the H, S, and L values. Which is what i said.
You’ve done exactly the same amount of math as was needed in RGB.
If you work in RGB and want to keep fully saturated colours, then your maths has to take into account the sharp corners.
If you work in HSL then you need to take into account that H is in degrees so 0 is the same as 360.
True. So HSL is actually more difficult to work in mathematically, because the Hue scale wraps around.
Referring to the colour cube diagram in post #7, if you wanted to go from yellow to blue you could go via red and magenta or via green and cyan. However in terms of RGB the ‘direct’ route would be via mid grey. The ‘direct’ route would be much simpler mathematically if working in RGB: ramp down red and green while ramping up blue.
I would take the origin 3-tuple (green when between 0 an 50 percent, yellow when between 50 and 100 percent) and calculate the 3-tuple schaled between start and end, and then add that to the origin 3-tuple.
Which is what you did in post #1, just worded differently.
Or maybe you could somehow get the formula of the 3d curve that goes through all your points and use that somehow. But I haven’t the foggiest how that would work.