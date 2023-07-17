PHP/JS: A three-color scaled color value

So as usual when I make a thread, i’m mostly musing to myself and wondering if there’s a better/simpler solution than my initial impulse.

I need a scale, such that for a given input value (Let’s assume an integer), generate an RGB value such that the color shifts from a certain green, to a certain yellow at 50%, to a certain red at 100%; to apply via a CSS color value.

Impulse: Mathematically scale each of the color values between transition points; each gap will require its own values to scale from/to.

Domain: 0-432,000; any value off scale is treated as its endcap value.
Range: (76,148,67) 0%, (184,134,11) 50%, (220,20,60) 100%

Theory:
MinColor = Range[(Value // 216000)]
MaxColor = Range[(Value // 216000)+1]
Percent = (Value % 216000) / 216000
CorrectColor = (MinColor[0]+((MaxColor[0]-MinColor[0])*Percent), MinColor[1]+((MaxColor[1]-MinColor[1])*Percent), MinColor[2]+((MaxColor[2]-MinColor[2])*Percent))

Am I missing a trick here? I can’t imagine this is the first time someone’s had to tackle this problem.

To be honest I do not understand what you want to do.
What is a scale in that case? Do you mean a gradiant?
And how can an Integer represent a RGB value and why 432000? When you use RGB you have 16.8M as the maximum value (256256256)
Or do you want the user to input 9 integers?

I am confused :slight_smile:

So a scale in this case i’m kind of stealing D3.js’s definition of. Basically, the scale is: Take in value, give out value that fits on the chart; scale the input (Domain) to be represented as a pixel coordinate (Range) that would be in the chart.

In this case, i’m taking an integer value (A time in seconds) and scaling it into a color gradient (an RGB value).

432000 is 5 days, in seconds.
So at 0 seconds, the color will be Green.
At 2 and a half days, the color will be Yellow.
At 5 days (or more), the color will be Red.

And a sliding value inbetween. I realize that browsers dont do floats for RGB, but I dont… think that’s going to be supremely relevant to the situation.

Ah not it is much clearer.

But I don’t think this could be done easier. I would put all „color steps“ in an array and then get the interval for each step by dividing total length by length of array -1. then I would calculate the single steps by looping through all array entries step by step like you already do

Would it perhaps be easier to switch to dealing with HSL instead of RGB? Takes a bunch of that funky math away.

How is the math easier?

If i need to go from (113,37.7%,42.2%) to (43,88.7%,38.2%), with a full range between… I still have to do the math, no?

7

If you want to go around the colour wheel of saturated hues, you need to go around the path shown here by arrows . . . .

Colour Cube 1
Colour Cube 1

You could go directly from red to green in a straight line avoiding the 90 degree sharp turn at yellow :grinning:.

Except I specifically do want to go through yellow in this case.

Also… what color is the midpoint of the direct line between red and green in the HSL wheel?

9

Then you will have to make a sharp turn!

HSL = (60, 100, 25) when RGB = (128, 128, 0)

so… Yellow.

How exactly is that not taking a sharp turn through yellow?

Yellow is HSL = (50, 100, 50).

12

It’s still not a direct route from red to green.

You cant go direct from red to green in a gradient without passing through another color; yellow (shift hue), white (shift saturation), or black (shift lightness).
And at any point, you’re going to have to round that sharp corner - through yellow, through black, or through white.

You can on that 3D colour cube drawing. You go diagonally across the face of the cube that has black, red, yellow and green it its corners. Half way in between is a fairly dark yellow:

Colour picker