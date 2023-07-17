PHP/JS: A three-color scaled color value

So as usual when I make a thread, i’m mostly musing to myself and wondering if there’s a better/simpler solution than my initial impulse.
I need a scale, such that for a given input value (Let’s assume an integer), generate an RGB value such that the color shifts from a certain green, to a certain yellow at 50%, to a certain red at 100%; to apply via a CSS color value.
Impulse: Mathematically scale each of the color values between transition points; each gap will require its own values to scale from/to.
Domain: 0-432,000; any value off scale is treated as its endcap value.
Range: (76,148,67) 0%, (184,134,11) 50%, (220,20,60) 100%
To be honest I do not understand what you want to do.
What is a scale in that case? Do you mean a gradiant?
And how can an Integer represent a RGB value and why 432000? When you use RGB you have 16.8M as the maximum value (256256256)
Or do you want the user to input 9 integers?
So a scale in this case i’m kind of stealing D3.js’s definition of. Basically, the scale is: Take in value, give out value that fits on the chart; scale the input (Domain) to be represented as a pixel coordinate (Range) that would be in the chart.
In this case, i’m taking an integer value (A time in seconds) and scaling it into a color gradient (an RGB value).
432000 is 5 days, in seconds.
So at 0 seconds, the color will be Green.
At 2 and a half days, the color will be Yellow.
At 5 days (or more), the color will be Red.
And a sliding value inbetween. I realize that browsers dont do floats for RGB, but I dont… think that’s going to be supremely relevant to the situation.
But I don’t think this could be done easier. I would put all „color steps“ in an array and then get the interval for each step by dividing total length by length of array -1. then I would calculate the single steps by looping through all array entries step by step like you already do
You cant go direct from red to green in a gradient without passing through another color; yellow (shift hue), white (shift saturation), or black (shift lightness).
And at any point, you’re going to have to round that sharp corner - through yellow, through black, or through white.