PHP/JS: A three-color scaled color value

So as usual when I make a thread, i’m mostly musing to myself and wondering if there’s a better/simpler solution than my initial impulse.

I need a scale, such that for a given input value (Let’s assume an integer), generate an RGB value such that the color shifts from a certain green, to a certain yellow at 50%, to a certain red at 100%; to apply via a CSS color value.

Impulse: Mathematically scale each of the color values between transition points; each gap will require its own values to scale from/to.

Domain: 0-432,000; any value off scale is treated as its endcap value.

Range: (76,148,67) 0%, (184,134,11) 50%, (220,20,60) 100%

Theory:

MinColor = Range[(Value // 216000)]

MaxColor = Range[(Value // 216000)+1]

Percent = (Value % 216000) / 216000

CorrectColor = (MinColor[0]+((MaxColor[0]-MinColor[0])*Percent), MinColor[1]+((MaxColor[1]-MinColor[1])*Percent), MinColor[2]+((MaxColor[2]-MinColor[2])*Percent))

Am I missing a trick here? I can’t imagine this is the first time someone’s had to tackle this problem.