PHP: Issues with Unzipping Files from a ZIP Archive

I’m attempting to upload a .zip file to a server and extract its contents using PHP.

First, I move the uploaded .zip file to my target path:

$target_path = $path . basename($_FILES['file']['name']); move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'], $target_path);

Next, I try to unzip the .zip file with the ZipArchive class:

function unzip($zipFile, $destination) { $zip = new ZipArchive(); $zip->open($zipFile); for ($i = 0; $i < $zip->numFiles; $i++) { $file = $zip->getNameIndex($i); if (substr($file, -1) == '/') continue; $lastDelimiterPos = strrpos($destination . $file, '/'); $dir = substr($destination . $file, 0, $lastDelimiterPos); if (!file_exists($dir)) { mkdir($dir, 0777, true); } $name = substr($destination . $file, $lastDelimiterPos + 1); echo $dir . "/" . $name; copy("zip://$zipFile#$file", "$dir/$name"); } $zip->close(); } unzip($target_path, $path);

In this code, $target_path points directly to the .zip file, while $path is the relative path to the folder ending with a / .

From the error message, I know that the path to the .zip file is correct since I can see the files I want to copy. However, I’m encountering the following error:

copy(zip://…/Customer/Test/Screen Links/HTML_Content/WETTERKARTE.zip#WETTERKARTE/alt/fs_panel.svg): Failed to open stream: operation failed in D:\xampp\htdocs\MVM_RED_VIOLET\php\AX_upload_PIC.php on line 60

This indicates that fs_panel.svg (the first file in the ZipArchive ) is being found, but I can’t copy the file from the ZipArchive to an external folder.

I’ve also attempted using $zip->extractTo() , but it runs without error and does not extract any files.

I’m looking for assistance in resolving this issue.