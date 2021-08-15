Php is striping off line breaks even when strip functions were not called

How can i stop php from stripping off lines breaks, i have a simple text in the mysql table and the text has line breaks or paragraph lines, but when I query the database to output the content in the page, the whole paragraph lines will be lost .

Emple:

My work is noe that i can play with the long text

but everything i do went well and tell people that

$search - (qurey the database to get content)

echo htmlSpecialChars($search):

but instead of me to have

My work is noe that i can play with the long text but everything i do went well and tell people that

am having:

My work is noe that i can play with the long text but everything i do went well and tell people that

Please why is it showing that way

Thank you