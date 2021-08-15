Php is striping off line breaks even when strip functions were not called

How can i stop php from stripping off lines breaks, i have a simple text in the mysql table and the text has line breaks or paragraph lines, but when I query the database to output the content in the page, the whole paragraph lines will be lost .
Emple:
My work is noe that i can play with the long text
but everything i do went well and tell people that
$search - (qurey the database to get content)
echo htmlSpecialChars($search):
but instead of me to have
am having:
My work is noe that i can play with the long text
but everything i do went well and tell people that
Please why is it showing that way
Thank you