Php is striping off line breaks even when strip functions were not called

#1

How can i stop php from stripping off lines breaks, i have a simple text in the mysql table and the text has line breaks or paragraph lines, but when I query the database to output the content in the page, the whole paragraph lines will be lost .

Emple:

My work is noe that i can play with the long text

but everything i do went well and tell people that

$search - (qurey the database to get content)

echo htmlSpecialChars($search):
but instead of me to have

My work is noe that i can play with the long text


but everything i do went well and tell people that

am having:

My work is noe that i can play with the long text
but everything i do went well and tell people that

Please why is it showing that way
Thank you

#2

Perhaps the following function could be used:

https://www.php.net/manual/de/function.nl2br.php

#3

i will check it out once i on my laptop, but still wondering if it will work since there is no n/r or any of the php line breaks tags in the text.

i can put <p>Tex break here</p> or <br> in the content am returning from the sql.
and then use htmlSpecialChars_decode($text) so as to retain the hmtl.

But am having issues when a text or content was copied from notedpad or wordpad with the normal line breaks or paragraph lines that exists in wordpad and or notedpad and paste it like that into the sql database, but when i retrieve it from the database and echo it in the php all lines are gone the text all joined as single text and becomes unreadable.

#4

I think I should clearly state the use case here,
am creating a comment box, which user will type and post the comments to the database and afterwards we will query the database and displays users comment on a page.

Now if user types into the comments form

<textarea name="comment" rows="10" cols="5">

And submit, it will be unfair to have all the paragraph and lines the commenter arranged when typing to be striped off when is displayed.
Also is not professional to ask commenters to

use <br> or n/r or <p></p>

knowing that not all users of the site will be comfortable with codes or such language.

So i need a way around this as to make my textarea form act like WYSIWYG or anything like that.