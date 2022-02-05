PHP installation dont start

For several days I have been trying to install PHP. It is version 8.1.2. I download the zip file from www.php.net. Unpack the zip file to where I want it, and open the php folder. No matter which .exe file I click to open, the installation will not start. The closest I get to the installation will start is that if I click on php.exe, a window will pop up for a few seconds, then it will be just as quiet. What am I doing wrong?
Do you have an http server installed?
Yes. Laragon 5.
I wrote wrong the first time. When I click php.exe, cmd (black window) comes up and stays there. It does not close as I said in the first place.
If you’re using Laragon, you shouldn’t need to run php.exe, that will be done when you (re)start Laragon.