PHP inside HTML with an error

I have tested PHP and inserted PHP. What is an error inside PHP validation?
<input type="email" class="form-control <?= $invalid_class_name ?? "" ?>" id="email" name="email" placeholder="john@desiree.com" tabindex="2" required>
I have tested PHP and inserted PHP. What is an error inside PHP validation?
<input type="email" class="form-control <?= $invalid_class_name ?? "" ?>" id="email" name="email" placeholder="john@desiree.com" tabindex="2" required>
I… don’t understand what you’re asking.
The line you have shown is a simple echo statement inside an HTML line.