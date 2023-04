Hello,

I had below include working, now I switched to https:// I not understand why my simple coding is not working anymore

The file I want to load by using ‘include’ is a .txt file

<div id="topnavigation"> <?php //Add the navigation include ('https://www.domain.com/folder1/folder2/files/information.txt'); ?> </div>

Probably it is some small issue. I also tried include (‘,/folder1/folder2/files/information.txt’)

Thanks for the help