I am trying to combine PHP-in-HTML with HTML-in-PHP as a test.

HTML file:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <?php include 'test.php'; ?> </body> </html>

PHP file

<?php echo "<p>test</p>"; ?>

Sadly it doesn’t work, the included echoed HTML as <p>test</p> wasn’t included in the HTML file (which I execute on a local XAMPP all-default environment on Windows 10).

There is no error in the browser — the HTML file just appears empty (i.e. no inclusion occurs).

What might be the problem?