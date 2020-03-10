Hello, so im relatively new to php and and completely new to this site, and i need to know how to make dynamic pdo queries, for insert, update and select. So if theres anyone who can show me code examples or point me to direction/site/video that can teach me how to make dynamic queries using pdo. It would be greately appreciated, thanks.
P.S im using Procedural code style(yes i need to learn oop)
PHP How to make dynamic pdo queries?
This may be of interest:
It’s also worth browsing down this forum - there are plenty of topics on here that include PDO queries which may answer your question. If they don’t, perhaps you could add more detail to cover what you want to know that isn’t dealt with.