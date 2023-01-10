Php hitcounter

Hello, I’m trying to do a download counter for some links on my site. But I’m not sure how to do it.

If someone would guide me a bit on the idea.

I have page where you can download some pdfs, excel files, etc. Office files.

In the same page, I can upload and delete these files.

Once you upload a file, page reloads and you can see the name of the files uploaded and a link next to it. Then you can click on the link to download or share the link with others, the link has a small script that prints date/user name/file name on a mysql table, if the user is not logged then it prints date/external user/ and file name.

This is the code I’m using to fetch the name of the files and make the links list to upload/delete/share

$path = '../filestorage'; $files = scandir($path); $files = array_diff(scandir($path), array('.', '..'));

then I use a foreach on the html part

foreach($files as $filelink): ; echo "<li>$filelink <a href='download?file=$filelink'>Link</a></li>"; endforeach;

So I get a list, with link next to them, if you click you download file and if not you can copy and share.

the download script consist on a print to mysql:

include_once 'connection.php'; $sql_add = 'INSERT INTO downloads (date,username,filename) VALUES (?,?,?)'; $stmt_add = $pdo->prepare($sql_add); $stmt_add->execute(array($date,$username,$filename)); header("Location: https://mysite.com/filestorage/".$filename); exit(); }

So I get a table with the prints of who download, what user, or if users are externals then i just get “external user” and the filename that was downloaed.

I red about rowcount() pdo and it recomendations, then I red about count().

How can I count filenames in database with the same names and put the value next to the filename in my first list?? Using the file names fetched from the scandir?

Or is there a better way, maybe add some variable increment or something printed to the download table??

I’m having a hard time thinking about how to do what I want to do.

Thanks in advance.