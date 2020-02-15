Php - get date

Yes there are umpteen different ways depending on how the dates are stored in the table and how they are used.

Beware there are different dateTime formats and “02/15/2020” and “15/02/2020” depending on the time zone:

PHP Online Manual for date(…) function

I prefer storing the table dateTime as a Unix Time Stamp because the date can be easily rendered using the PHP date(…) functin and passing the Unix time stamp:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // seconds * minutes * hours/day * days per year $secsPerYear = 60 * 60 * 24 * 366; echo '<br>$secPerYear ==> ' , $secsPerYear; echo '<br>$today ==> ' , $today = date('l, jS F Y \G\M\T T - e') ; echo '<br>$plusyear ==> ' , $plusyear = date('l, jS F Y ', time() + $secsPerYear) ; $dd = '2/15/2020'; $oDate = date_create($dd, timezone_open('Pacific/Nauru')); $oDate = date_create($dd, timezone_open('America/Chicago')); echo '<pre>'; print_r($oDate); echo '</pre>'; echo '<br>$newDate ==> ', date_format($oDate, 'Y-m-d H:i:sP') . "

";

Output: