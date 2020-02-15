In database table, there is two rows, registerDate and activeTo. Let’s say that the registerDay is ‘2/15/2020’ and activeTo is ‘2/15/2021’, is possible to actually calculate without manually writing activeTo to the database?
Php - get date
Yes there are umpteen different ways depending on how the dates are stored in the table and how they are used.
Beware there are different dateTime formats and “02/15/2020” and “15/02/2020” depending on the time zone:
PHP Online Manual for date(…) function
I prefer storing the table dateTime as a Unix Time Stamp because the date can be easily rendered using the PHP date(…) functin and passing the Unix time stamp:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
// seconds * minutes * hours/day * days per year
$secsPerYear = 60 * 60 * 24 * 366;
echo '<br>$secPerYear ==> ' ,
$secsPerYear;
echo '<br>$today ==> ' ,
$today = date('l, jS F Y \G\M\T T - e') ;
echo '<br>$plusyear ==> ' ,
$plusyear = date('l, jS F Y ', time() + $secsPerYear) ;
$dd = '2/15/2020';
$oDate = date_create($dd, timezone_open('Pacific/Nauru'));
$oDate = date_create($dd, timezone_open('America/Chicago'));
echo '<pre>';
print_r($oDate);
echo '</pre>';
echo '<br>$newDate ==> ',
date_format($oDate, 'Y-m-d H:i:sP') . "\n";