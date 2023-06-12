Php generate a progressive number

to fill dynamically (automatically) the position (structured data) metadata I need to generate a progressive number with php.
You can see my code in this thread. I highlight here the rows affected
$breadcrumbs[] = "<li itemprop='itemListElement' itemscope itemtype='https://schema.org/ListItem'>
<a href=\"$base$crumbs$crumb\" itemprop='item' href='https://schema.org/ListItem'>
<span itemprop='name'>$title</span>
<meta itemprop='position' content='$num' />
</a> »</li>";
What I need is a php code that can generate as $num a progressive series (1,2,3,4) of numbers, so that structured data be correct.
What code?
range(1,6)?
array_fill? Other?
Thank you!
EDIT
this code:
$num = range(0, 5); doesn’t work (I get always “Array” as output).