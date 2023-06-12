Php generate a progressive number

to fill dynamically (automatically) the position (structured data) metadata I need to generate a progressive number with php.

You can see my code in this thread. I highlight here the rows affected

$breadcrumbs[] = "<li itemprop='itemListElement' itemscope itemtype='https://schema.org/ListItem'> <a href=\"$base$crumbs$crumb\" itemprop='item' href='https://schema.org/ListItem'> <span itemprop='name'>$title</span> <meta itemprop='position' content='$num' /> </a> »</li>";

What I need is a php code that can generate as $num a progressive series (1,2,3,4) of numbers, so that structured data be correct.

What code? range(1,6) ? array_fill ? Other?

Thank you!

EDIT