PHP Future

It’s pretty true. Facebook says they’ve dropped support for PHP, but you can still stick a PHP class inside of Hack.
This is the class I wrote for Hack.
class Author {
public function __construct(public string $first_name = '', public string $middle_name = '', public string $last_name = '') {}
public function name(): string {
$middleName = ($this->middle_name != '') ? ' ' . $this->middle_name : '';
return $this->first_name . $middleName . ' ' . $this->last_name;
}
}
$author = new Author();
$author->first_name = 'Edgar';
$author->middle_name = 'Allan';
$author->last_name = 'Poe';
print $author->name() . "\r\n";
And this is the class I wrote for PHP.
<?php
class Author {
public function __construct(public string $first_name = '', public string $middle_name = '', public string $last_name = '') {}
public function name(): string {
$middleName = ($this->middle_name != '') ? ' ' . $this->middle_name : '';
return $this->first_name . $middleName . ' ' . $this->last_name;
}
}
$author = new Author();
$author->first_name = 'Edgar';
$author->middle_name = 'Allan';
$author->last_name = 'Poe';
print $author->name() . "\r\n";
The only difference between the 2 different codes are that for the PHP one, it has the starting PHP tag. Other than that, identical code syntax. And if you look at the version of HHVM I’m using, it’s 4.8.8 which should supposedly have removed support for PHP because Hack version 4.0 was supposed to have dropped support for PHP.