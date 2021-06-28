PHP Future

PHP
#1

I have read that PHP is falling by the wayside to make room for newer, better scripting languages. I hope that this is not true because PHP has served me well for many years. I find it difficult to believe that another server-side scripting language can provide more than PHP does and has done over the years.

That said, what scripting language should I be aware of that may be - or is - a current replacement for PHP?

Thank you.

#2

I don’t know anything for certain, but I can’t imagine PHP disappearing any time soon. When you consider the sheer number of websites that rely on it, and a number of popular CMS and frameworks, it would leave a big hole in the web if it went away.
There are other languages you can try, I don’t know a lot about them, as I have not tried anything else, Ruby is one, but I’m sure there are more.

#3

Thanks for your comments.

I was surprised when I heard a very well know/respected web instructor say that there were more modern alternatives to using PHP. He was not ranting, he just mentioned it in passing and this gave me pause. Thus my query here.

My head hurts from all of the ‘new’ web ‘apps’ running loose in the wild. PHP suits me just fine, but I am open to anything that will make my web building easier. I am assuming that the end result will be superior in some way.

I’m good.

Thanks again for your thoughts.

#4

PHP will not disappear anytime soon, so I would not worry about that.

The fact that X said that, does not mean that it is correct. It can be their personal opinion, but no means does this mean you should drop PHP and move on.

There is no best/worst language, of course, different languages are better/worse at specific tasks. This is why you need to make a decision based on the task at hand, and decide if you will use language Y that is faster to do this, or stick with language X, that while it is slower at executing the task the development will go quicker since you know the language.

On a side note, if you are looking for a different language, I would not recommend Ruby. Instead, look at Node.js it complement PHP very well, is quite popular now and can also very easily be used as sole language for a project.

#5

Keep in mind that PHP runs a significant portion of the Internet. It runs WordPress which has between 35-40% of the world sites and about 15-17% of the top 500 websites. Besides WordPress, it also runs the number 2 and 3 CMS’ which include Drupal and Joomla.

Believe me, it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

#6

I also read somewhere that Facebook uses an extremely modified version of PHP, but I don’t know how true that is?

#7

Ah, Node.js. That was mentioned in the conversation about PHP as I recall. So that was probably why the statement about PHP was made, if indeed, Node.js is superior to PHP in some way. I know very little about Node.js, which is why I never made the connection.

I am truly comfortable with PHP and appreciate all that it enables me to do. I do have plans to take a look at Node.js, but if PHP ‘ain’t broke’, why bother fixing it?

Thanks for your comments.

#8

Thanks for your comments.

From what I am hearing, I have little to fear about the demise of PHP in the web development environment.

#9

It’s pretty true. Facebook says they’ve dropped support for PHP, but you can still stick a PHP class inside of Hack.

This is the class I wrote for Hack.

class Author {

	public function __construct(public string $first_name = '', public string $middle_name = '', public string $last_name = '') {}

	public function name(): string {

		$middleName = ($this->middle_name != '') ? ' ' . $this->middle_name : '';

		return $this->first_name . $middleName . ' ' . $this->last_name;

	}

}

$author = new Author();

$author->first_name = 'Edgar';
$author->middle_name = 'Allan';
$author->last_name = 'Poe';

print $author->name() . "\r\n";

And this is the class I wrote for PHP.

<?php
class Author {

	public function __construct(public string $first_name = '', public string $middle_name = '', public string $last_name = '') {}

	public function name(): string {

		$middleName = ($this->middle_name != '') ? ' ' . $this->middle_name : '';

		return $this->first_name . $middleName . ' ' . $this->last_name;

	}

}

$author = new Author();

$author->first_name = 'Edgar';
$author->middle_name = 'Allan';
$author->last_name = 'Poe';

print $author->name() . "\r\n";

The only difference between the 2 different codes are that for the PHP one, it has the starting PHP tag. Other than that, identical code syntax. And if you look at the version of HHVM I’m using, it’s 4.8.8 which should supposedly have removed support for PHP because Hack version 4.0 was supposed to have dropped support for PHP.