PHP Future

PHP will not disappear anytime soon, so I would not worry about that.

The fact that X said that, does not mean that it is correct. It can be their personal opinion, but no means does this mean you should drop PHP and move on.

There is no best/worst language, of course, different languages are better/worse at specific tasks. This is why you need to make a decision based on the task at hand, and decide if you will use language Y that is faster to do this, or stick with language X, that while it is slower at executing the task the development will go quicker since you know the language.

On a side note, if you are looking for a different language, I would not recommend Ruby. Instead, look at Node.js it complement PHP very well, is quite popular now and can also very easily be used as sole language for a project.