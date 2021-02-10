Php function to delete all files and subfolders except one nominated subfolder

I have a function to delete a folder and all contents including subfolders and files. This works ok, here is code :-

function delete_folder_and_contents($dir) {
	if (is_dir($dir)) {
		$objects = scandir($dir);
		foreach ($objects as $object) {
		if ($object != "." && $object != "..") {
			if (filetype($dir."/".$object) == "dir") 
			delete_folder_and_contents($dir."/".$object); 
			else unlink   ($dir."/".$object);
		}
		}
		reset($objects);
		if (! rmdir($dir)){
			echo '<div class = "warning">Could not delete existing content, please ensure no other programs or 
			utilities are accessing the folder or contents - <strong>' . $dir . '</strong></div><br>';
		}
	}
 }

However I really want to use this function in 3 ways -

1 - Delete folder and contents (including subfolders and files)
2 - Just delete contents (subfolders and files but leave original folder)
3 - either of the above but ignore (do not delete ONE designated subfolder)

I have been trying and struggling for hours now to amend this function to accept three parameters instead of one to do the following:-

  • first parameter - is the folder name (this works ok) and deletes folder and all subfolders and files
  • second parameter - delete root/parent folder yes/no - by this I mean option to delete designated folder and contents or just contents (subfolders and files but leave the root/designated folder)
  • third parameter - subfolder to ignore (including subfolder contents)

For example -

 delete_folder_and_contents($root, $delete_root, $ignore )

so :-

 delete_folder_and_contents('main', 'yes', '' )

would delete the folder main and all contents

 delete_folder_and_contents('main', 'no', '')

would delete the contents of the folder ‘main’ but keep the empty folder

 delete_folder_and_contents('main', 'no', 'child')

would delete the folder contents, keep the empty folder and the subfolder ‘child’ and subfolder contents.

Basically I need to be able to delete entire folder or just delete contents of folder or just delete folder contents and skip/ignore 1 subfolder.

I dont actually mind if I have to have 3 different functions, but all in one would be great.

Any advice or ideas eagerly accepted, even advice on original function structure.

Show the code you’ve tried, and describe what was wrong with it please.

Option 1 seems to be what you have now. Option 2 is just a case of checking to see if the parameter $delete_root matches a positive value (I’d use a boolean true/false rather than a text string) and only doing the rmdir() line if it does. Option 3 presumably just means comparing $object inside the loop to see if it is the subfolder to ignore, in which case an if() clause inside the loop may do it. Of course, if this option is set and a matching folder exists, then $delete_root must be false.

It will get more complex if you want to specify a folder to ignore which is somewhere deep down the tree.