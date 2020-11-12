PHP FTP Discussions Creating a class and OOP

#1

I have written an FTP class that is able to establish a connection.

class FtpConnection{
  public $host     = '';
  public $user     = '';
  public $password = '';

  public function ftpconn(){
    $ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
    $login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
    // check connection
    if ((!$ftpConn) || (!$login)) {
        echo 'FTP connection has failed! Attempted to connect to '. $host. ' for user '.$user.'.';
      }else{
        echo 'FTP connection was a success.';
        //Place to use FTP PUT in PHP
      }
      ftp_close($ftpConn);    
    }  
}

$newconn = new FtpConnection;

$newconn->host = '198.57.247.176';
$newconn->user = 'XXXXXXX';
$newconn->password = 'XXXXXX';
echo $newconn->ftpconn();

Question →
Can we improve this class definition making it more OOP in terms of relevance and code quality?
How can we work around making it more secure and using properties more correctly?

#2

For a start, the echos in there don’t make any sense.
You echo the ftpconn method, but the method does not return anything, so it won’t echo anything. For that to work, it would have to return a string, which again, does not make much sense to me.
Then you have more echo within the method. Is it really the job of the method to echo things to the page?

Properties like $password could be made private properties, rather than public ones, then they can’t be accessed outside of the scope of the class. You would then need public methods to set them within the class.

But really it depends upon context. What is this for? How will it be used? What does it need to do?

#3

From a big picture point of view, ftp is inherently unsecure. Might try a different sort of example. Maybe sftp.

#4

I find this is easier to understand:

  $msg = 'FTP connection has failed! Attempted to connect to '. $host. ' for user '.$user.'.';
  if ( $ftpConn && $login)
  {
      $msg =  'FTP connection was a success.'; 
   }
   echo $msg;