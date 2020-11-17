PHP FTP Discussions Creating a class and OOP

why is
$this used here?
why is
Please suggest if this looks good →
public function ftpconn(){
$ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection and Login
if ($ftpConn && $login) {
$this->msg = 'FTP connection and login was a success.';
} elseif (!$ftpConn) {
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
} else (!$login) {
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
Entire class looks like this →
class FtpConnection{
private $host;
private $user;
private $password;
private $msg;
public function __construct($host,$user,$password){
$this->host = $host;
$this->user = $user;
$this->password = $password;
}
public function ftpconn(){
$ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection and Login
if ($ftpConn && $login) {
$this->msg = 'FTP connection and login was a success.';
} elseif (!$ftpConn) {
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
} else (!$login) {
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
}
As you had it,
$ftpConn was a variable, which is available only within the scope of that method. When the method has run, the connection is gone.
But the chances are, you would need to use the connection for something (or why connect?).
So I made the connection a property of the class/object, now it will be available for use outside of the scope on that method.
This.
Noted and understood. Thanks. This property will be private or public?
The final class looks like this →
class FtpConnection{
private $host;
private $user;
private $password;
private $msg;
public $ftpConn;
public function __construct($host,$user,$password){
$this->host = $host;
$this->user = $user;
$this->password = $password;
}
public function ftpconn(){
$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection and Login
if ($this->ftpConn && $login) {
$this->msg = 'FTP connection and login was a success.';
} elseif (!$this->ftpConn) {
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
} else (!$login) {
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
}
It depends…
But I would probably make
$msg public, so it can be read outside of the object.
In a real world situation it is pointless testing for a user and password if their is no connection.
I have not used FTP connection, took a quick look and noticed it is quite involved. Are you sure the remote host has a FTP setup.
Hence this, which was overlooked:-
The connection fails: record that as the status message, return false, the method proceeds no further.
There are several ways to deal with errors, setting the error on some property of the service is my least favourite, because it is too easy to ignore. Plus you have keep track of it, meaning you’d have to blank it if you try to connect again. Which can also be forgotten, etc.
In general: never solve with state that which can also been solved without state
There are two options that are stateless; return a result object, or throw exceptions.
Return a result object
The result object could look like this:
class FtpConnectionResult
{
private $isSuccessfull ;
private $error;
public function __construct($isSuccessful, $error = '')
{
$this->isSuccessfull = $isSuccesul;
$this->error = $error;
}
public function isSuccessful()
{
return $this->isSuccessfull;
}
public function getError()
{
return $this->error;
}
}
And then the method would look like this:
$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
if (!$this->ftpConn) {
return new FtpConnectionResult(false, 'Unable to connect');
}
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
if (!$login) {
return new FtpConnectionResult(false, 'Unable to login to FTP. Invalid username and/or password.');
}
ftp_close($ftpConn);
return new FtpConnectionResult(true, null);
Note the pattern here:
Are we still ok?
– no -> return
– yes -> continue
Throw exceptions
This looks quite similar but throws exception rather than returning a result object. The main advantage here is that you can’t ignore exceptions, you have to deal with them, whereas you can ignore a result object.
You can use one of the built in exceptions, like
RuntimeException, or define your own, like so:
class FtpException extends RuntimeException
{
}
So then
FtpException is a specific kind of
RuntimeException, one that occurs when there is a problem connecting to an FTP server.
Then the method would look like this:
$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
if (!$this->ftpConn) {
throw new FtpException('Unable to connect');
}
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
if (!$login) {
return new FtpException(false, 'Unable to login to FTP. Invalid username and/or password.');
}
ftp_close($ftpConn);
Note the pattern here:
Are we still ok?
– no -> throw exception
– yes -> continue
Also note that if the connection was successful then it doesn’t return anything. It doesn’t have to. The sheer absence of an exception means the method succeeded.
Lastly, some general remarks on the class:
-
$ftpConnshould not be public in your class, it breaks encapsulation
- Why is the method to connect called
ftpconn? Do you
ftpconnto an FTP server? Or do you
connectto an FTP server?
I was going to suggest the exception method as it uses guard clauses. It eliminates all that if/else the OP posted and forces you to deal with the error.
Yes in this case I would personally go for exceptions too. It makes more sense here.
How?
I have split them into file class structure→
Additionally,
I want to split many things into differeny classes.
Connection is opened ↑ and then close, but when it was successful as shown above there I want to perform some operation that will come from some other class definition. How can I move forward?
@rpkamp gave an example of using exceptions in post #22.
Take a step back and try to understand the big picture. You need to let go of some of your earlier assumptions and what not. You seem to be making things much harder than they have to be.
class Ftp
{
private $conn;
private $login;
public function __construct($host,$user,$password)
{
$this->conn = ftp_connect($host);
if (!$this->conn) {
throw new Exception('Unable to connect');
}
$this->login = ftp_login($this->conn,$user,$password);
if (!$this->login) {
throw new Exception('Unable to login');
}
}
}
try {
$ftp = new Ftp('host','user','pass');
}
catch (Exception $e) {
echo $e->getMessage(); die();
}
// Use $ftp for file transfer or whatever
That is all you need to move forward. There is no need for ‘hey it worked’ messages or status codes or any of that stuff. If your ftp object is created then you can move on and start using it.
Now add a fetch file method to your ftp class and get it working.
Can I ask you one thing. Here we have opened an FTP connection but not yet closed. so when we instantiate a class and its object and when our operation is done it is there we will close the connection?
Well, yes. Closing the connection before you’ve done something with it seems rather … pointless.
I’d suggest closing the connection in a destructor. Building on ahundiak’s code, you could do this:
class Ftp
{
private $conn;
private $login;
public function __construct($host,$user,$password)
{
$this->conn = ftp_connect($host);
if (!$this->conn) {
throw new Exception('Unable to connect');
}
$this->login = ftp_login($this->conn,$user,$password);
if (!$this->login) {
throw new Exception('Unable to login');
}
}
public function __destruct()
{
ftp_close($this->conn);
}
}
try {
$ftp = new Ftp('host','user','pass');
}
catch (Exception $e) {
echo $e->getMessage(); die();
}
// Use $ftp for file transfer or whatever
The destructor method will be called as soon as there are no other references to the object, which means your ftp connection would automatically close itself at just the right time without you having to do any other special handling.
Kudos! and Thanks to you.
After establishing your version. I also tried to use the
ftp_put function.4
try {
$newconn = new FtpConnection('198.57.247.176',
'toolculator@app.trafficopedia.com',
'##');
}
catch (Exception $e) {
echo $e->getMessage(); die();
}
$filename = "message.txt";
$source = getcwd()."/".$filename;
// echo $source;
$destination=getcwd()."/"."ftpsend/";
// echo $destination;
$upload = ftp_put($newconn->conn,$destination,$source, FTP_BINARY);
But that is throwing a warning. How should I proceed:
Warning : ftp_put(): Can’t open that file: No such file or directory in /home1/
$upload = ftp_put($newconn->conn,$destination,$source, FTP_BINARY);
So which part of
ftp_put has that issue?
I tried many threads on StackOverflow: From nowhere did I get any clue where to troubleshoot.
The error doesn’t say that there is no file on the server, but the error says that there is no such file in index.php on line 30 and line 30 is where we have to use the ftp_put function.
The file actually exists on the server.
The relevant live link.