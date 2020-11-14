PHP FTP Discussions Creating a class and OOP

I find this is easier to understand:
$msg = 'FTP connection has failed! Attempted to connect to '. $host. ' for user '.$user.'.';
if ( $ftpConn && $login)
{
$msg = 'FTP connection was a success.';
}
echo $msg;
Since you have pointed that out I guess no I will rewrite some parts of the code and paste ity here for further discussion.
Nothing to be launched as a real live project sir. I just wanted to get some understanding in PHP FTP with OOPS. Trying to build a class catalog for FTP classes that can do many things.
Kudos!
public function ftpconn(){
$ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection
$msg = 'FTP connection has failed! Attempted to connect to '. $host. ' for user '.$user.'.';
if ( $ftpConn && $login){
$msg = 'FTP connection was a success.';
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
So concise. thanks.
I tried this one →
Still the private property is not accessible through the public function. I wish if this can be work around so it can work.
I also tried this one: Later one I got success, but I think is not very object oriented. Properties are not even used here.
Tried something a refined code:
class FtpConnection{
public $host = '';
public $user = '';
private $password = '';
public function __construct($host,$user,$password){
$this->host = $host;
$this->user = $user;
$this->password = $password;
}
public function ftpconn(){
$ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection
$msg = 'FTP connection has failed! Attempted to connect to '. $this->host. ' for user '.$this->user.'.';
if ( $ftpConn && $login){
$msg = 'FTP connection was a success.';
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
}
$newconn = new FtpConnection('198.57.247.176','toolculator@app.trafficopedia.com','##');
echo $newconn->ftpconn();
This example is better but there is still room for improvement.
The properties can all be private. You do not need to assign an empty string to them.
You have mixed two different functions in your logic. How can you know what failed? Was it the connection that failed? Was it the login that failed? You can’t know the way it is. I will leave it up to you to see what you come up with.
The Success/Fail messages really dont belong in the Class/method. You should just be returning the ftp function return data. Decide how to handle the returns in your page code.
Any suggestions or directions?
You test connection and login together, so you can’t know which failed.
if(!$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host)){
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
}
if(!$login = ftp_login($this->ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password)){
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
If you test them separate, you can know which failed.
Note I made $ftpConn and $msg into properties of the object.
This means the connection can be reused in the class, outside of the connection method once a connection is made.
If
$msg is a public property, it can be accessed outside the class to report on status, eg.
$newconn = new FtpConnection('198.57.247.176','toolculator@app.trafficopedia.com','##');
if(!$newconn->ftpconn()){
echo $newconn->msg;
}
why is
$this used here?
Please suggest if this looks good →
public function ftpconn(){
$ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection and Login
if ($ftpConn && $login) {
$this->msg = 'FTP connection and login was a success.';
} elseif (!$ftpConn) {
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
} else (!$login) {
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
Entire class looks like this →
class FtpConnection{
private $host;
private $user;
private $password;
private $msg;
public function __construct($host,$user,$password){
$this->host = $host;
$this->user = $user;
$this->password = $password;
}
public function ftpconn(){
$ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection and Login
if ($ftpConn && $login) {
$this->msg = 'FTP connection and login was a success.';
} elseif (!$ftpConn) {
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
} else (!$login) {
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
}
As you had it,
$ftpConn was a variable, which is available only within the scope of that method. When the method has run, the connection is gone.
But the chances are, you would need to use the connection for something (or why connect?).
So I made the connection a property of the class/object, now it will be available for use outside of the scope on that method.
This.
Noted and understood. Thanks. This property will be private or public?
The final class looks like this →
class FtpConnection{
private $host;
private $user;
private $password;
private $msg;
public $ftpConn;
public function __construct($host,$user,$password){
$this->host = $host;
$this->user = $user;
$this->password = $password;
}
public function ftpconn(){
$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
// check connection and Login
if ($this->ftpConn && $login) {
$this->msg = 'FTP connection and login was a success.';
} elseif (!$this->ftpConn) {
$this->msg = "Conncetion failed!";
return false ;
} else (!$login) {
$this->msg = "Login failed!";
return false ;
}
echo $msg;
ftp_close($ftpConn);
}
}
It depends…
But I would probably make
$msg public, so it can be read outside of the object.
In a real world situation it is pointless testing for a user and password if their is no connection.
I have not used FTP connection, took a quick look and noticed it is quite involved. Are you sure the remote host has a FTP setup.
Hence this, which was overlooked:-
The connection fails: record that as the status message, return false, the method proceeds no further.
A post was split to a new topic: Happy Path Programming
There are several ways to deal with errors, setting the error on some property of the service is my least favourite, because it is too easy to ignore. Plus you have keep track of it, meaning you’d have to blank it if you try to connect again. Which can also be forgotten, etc.
In general: never solve with state that which can also been solved without state
There are two options that are stateless; return a result object, or throw exceptions.
Return a result object
The result object could look like this:
class FtpConnectionResult
{
private $isSuccessfull ;
private $error;
public function __construct($isSuccessful, $error = '')
{
$this->isSuccessfull = $isSuccesul;
$this->error = $error;
}
public function isSuccessful()
{
return $this->isSuccessfull;
}
public function getError()
{
return $this->error;
}
}
And then the method would look like this:
$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
if (!$this->ftpConn) {
return new FtpConnectionResult(false, 'Unable to connect');
}
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
if (!$login) {
return new FtpConnectionResult(false, 'Unable to login to FTP. Invalid username and/or password.');
}
ftp_close($ftpConn);
return new FtpConnectionResult(true, null);
Note the pattern here:
Are we still ok?
– no -> return
– yes -> continue
Throw exceptions
This looks quite similar but throws exception rather than returning a result object. The main advantage here is that you can’t ignore exceptions, you have to deal with them, whereas you can ignore a result object.
You can use one of the built in exceptions, like
RuntimeException, or define your own, like so:
class FtpException extends RuntimeException
{
}
So then
FtpException is a specific kind of
RuntimeException, one that occurs when there is a problem connecting to an FTP server.
Then the method would look like this:
$this->ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host);
if (!$this->ftpConn) {
throw new FtpException('Unable to connect');
}
$login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password);
if (!$login) {
return new FtpException(false, 'Unable to login to FTP. Invalid username and/or password.');
}
ftp_close($ftpConn);
Note the pattern here:
Are we still ok?
– no -> throw exception
– yes -> continue
Also note that if the connection was successful then it doesn’t return anything. It doesn’t have to. The sheer absence of an exception means the method succeeded.
Lastly, some general remarks on the class:
$ftpConn should not be public in your class, it breaks encapsulation
ftpconn? Do you
ftpconn to an FTP server? Or do you
connect to an FTP server?
I was going to suggest the exception method as it uses guard clauses. It eliminates all that if/else the OP posted and forces you to deal with the error.
Yes in this case I would personally go for exceptions too. It makes more sense here.