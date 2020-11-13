PHP FTP Discussions Creating a class and OOP

For a start, the echo s in there don’t make any sense.

You echo the ftpconn method, but the method does not return anything, so it won’t echo anything. For that to work, it would have to return a string, which again, does not make much sense to me.

Then you have more echo within the method. Is it really the job of the method to echo things to the page?

Properties like $password could be made private properties, rather than public ones, then they can’t be accessed outside of the scope of the class. You would then need public methods to set them within the class.

But really it depends upon context. What is this for? How will it be used? What does it need to do?