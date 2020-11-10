PHP FTP Discussions Creating a class and OOP

Live URL

I have written an FTP class that is able to establish a connection.

class FtpConnection{ public $host = ''; public $user = ''; public $password = ''; public function ftpconn(){ $ftpConn = ftp_connect($this->host); $login = ftp_login($ftpConn,$this->user,$this->password); // check connection if ((!$ftpConn) || (!$login)) { echo 'FTP connection has failed! Attempted to connect to '. $host. ' for user '.$user.'.'; }else{ echo 'FTP connection was a success.'; //Place to use FTP PUT in PHP } ftp_close($ftpConn); } } $newconn = new FtpConnection; $newconn->host = '198.57.247.176'; $newconn->user = 'XXXXXXX'; $newconn->password = 'XXXXXX'; echo $newconn->ftpconn();

Question →

Can we improve this class definition making it more OOP in terms of relevance and code quality?

How can we work around making it more secure and using properties more correctly?