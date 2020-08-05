PHP Format Dates with fgetcsv

You can use the following to parse your date into a PHP DateTime object, then format it as MySQL expects:

\DateTime::createFromFormat('d/m/Y', $row[3])->format('Y-m-d')

Replace the reference to $row[3] in your bindParam() call with the above, and it should work.

The \DateTime::createFromFormat() part accepts a format string and an input string, and creates a DateTime object representing that date. It will optionally do time as well, but you don’t need that here.